Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Frankfurt
01.06.21
09:16 Uhr
3,000 Euro
+0,080
+2,74 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.06.2021 | 08:34
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Trading Update

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Trading Update 

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) 
WICKES GROUP PLC: Trading Update 
01-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1st June 2021 
 
 
Wickes Group plc - trading update 
Strong sales volumes drive trading ahead of expectations 
 
Wickes Group plc today provides an update on year to date trading performance and profit guidance. 
 
Group Sales have continued to perform strongly, with total like for like growth in the 21 weeks to 22nd May 45.7% ahead 
year on year, 23.1% on a two year basis against the equivalent period in 2019. 
 
Within Core, YTD like-for-like sales were ahead by 53.1% year on year, 46.2% on a two year basis. Trading was notably 
strong through April, driven by sales volumes in both local trade and DIY and continued to be underpinned by our 
digital capability. Trading in May has settled back in line with expectations. 
 
Following the re-opening of our Do It For Me ("DIFM") Showrooms on the 12th April, we are encouraged by our kitchen and 
bathroom leads and order pipeline, which is expected to deliver strong like-for-like sales growth in the second half of 
the year. 
 
Whilst there remains uncertainty in the balance of full year outlook, following stronger than expected YTD core sales 
growth, we anticipate half year adjusted PBT* of around GBP45m and full year adjusted PBT within the top half of the 
range of analyst expectations (current range GBP55m - GBP74m). 
 
David Wood, CEO of Wickes, said: "At Wickes, we are here to help the nation feel house proud, and I am delighted with 
how the entire business has responded to the continued strong demand for our products and services. Availability 
constraints and inflationary pressures across some raw materials have been well-flagged, but we have strong supplier 
relationships and are working closely with them to ensure we continue to provide customers with the products they need 
at the best possible value." 
 
Wickes              Headland +44 (0) 0203 805 4822 
Investor Relations        PR Adviser to Wickes 
Andy Hughes +44 (0) 777 669 2736 Lucy Legh, Will Smith, Charlie Twigg 
investorrelations@wickes.co.uk  wickes@headlandconsultancy.com

*Adjusted PBT represents profit before tax on an IFRS basis and excludes adjusting items which will comprise demerger costs and IT separation costs for 2021. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     WIX 
LEI Code:   213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
Sequence No.: 108462 
EQS News ID:  1202869 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202869&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

WICKES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.