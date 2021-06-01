Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 
Stuttgart
01.06.21
08:14 Uhr
8,850 Euro
-0,400
-4,32 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
01.06.2021 | 09:43
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces the AGM results 
01-Jun-2021 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
       PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the 
       world's largest steel producers, announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the AGM") 
       was held in absentia on 28 May 2021. The AGM approved the Integrated annual report and accounts for 2020 
       and approved the payment of dividends. 
       Based on the results of Q4 2020, dividends will be paid in the amount of RUB 0.945 (incl. tax) per share. 
       Also dividends for the Q1 2021 will be paid in the amount of RUB 1.795 (incl. tax) per share. 
MMK announces The Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 dividend record date was determined as 17 June 2021. 
THE AGM    The AGM elected MMK's Board of Directors as follows: 
results 
        - Victor Rashnikov; 
        - Pavel Shilyaev (CEO of MMK); 
        - Sergey Ushakov (Deputy Director for Sales at MMK); 
1 june 2021   - Andrei Eremin (Director for Economics at MMK); 
        - Olga Rashnikova. 
Magnitogorsk, 
Russia    In addition, five directors were elected who meet the criteria for independence of the Russian Corporate 
       Governance Code as recommended by the Central Bank of Russia, and the Listing Rules of Moscow Exchange: 
 
        - Valery Martsinovich (Strategic Director for European Fast-Growing Markets Cluster at Korn Ferry); 
        - Tav Morgan (Department Director at Baring Vostok Capital Partners Group Limited); 
        - Rashid Ismailov (President of VimpelCom); 
        - Olga Naumova (CEO at Eastern Retail Network LLC and CEO at LORUS SCM LLC). 
        - Mikhail Oseevskiy (President of Rostelecom); 
       The shareholders approved: 
        - PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as MMK's auditor; 
        - Remuneration and compensation paid to members of the Board of Directors during their performance of 
         duties in 2021-2022 (RUB 120 million). 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel in Telegram, to be 
                                             the first to know about key 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 18.7%. 
 
 
Investor Relations Department 
Veronika Kryachko       KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2020 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru      Financial calendar 
 
ESG DEPARTMENT        1 June    Virtual conference for retail investors in Telegram, Gazprombank 
 
               21 June    Virtual conference for retail investors, Smart-lab 
Yaroslava Vrubel 
+7 982 282 9682        22-25 June  Rencap flagship investor conference, online 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru 
               14 July    Q2 and 6M 2021 Trading Update 
 
               22 July    Q2 and 6M 2021 IFRS financials 
Communications Department 
                      Virtual conference for retail investors, 
Dmitriy Kuchumov       27 July 
+7 (499) 238-26-13             VTB Capital 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
