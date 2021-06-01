doTERRA NAMED OFFICIAL WELLNESS PARTNER OF VFL WOLFSBURG

doTERRA Deep Blue Rub designated as the team's Official Muscle Rub

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA announced a multi-year partnership agreement with the VfL Wolfsburg Women's Soccer Club. The partnership designates doTERRA as the team's Official Wellness Partner and doTERRA Deep Blue Rub as the Official Muscle Rub for its players and trainers. Formulated to soothe and cool, doTERRA Deep Blue is used in professional locker rooms around the world.

"Athletes have a rigorous schedule, so it's important for our players to do everything they can to maintain their health and wellness, and doTERRA products play a key role in our training and recovery," said VfL Managing Director Michael Meeske. "In addition to the amazing products, doTERRA has a deep commitment to empowering individuals and communities around the world. We are proud to have doTERRA as our Official Wellness Partner and look forward to what we can accomplish together."

doTERRA and VfL Wolfsburg share a dedication to promoting active and healthy lifestyles. In using doTERRA products, the athletes of VfL Wolfsburg join with many other elite athletes and performers from around the world who rely on doTERRA products to help them stay at the top of their game. Other highlights of the agreement include Pitch-side signage and social media campaigns focused on uplifting communities.

"doTERRA is honored to support the amazing women of VfL Wolfsburg in their efforts, both as athletes and as role models for girls everywhere," said Kirk Jowers, President of North America and Global Corporate Relations. "Part of our mission is to empower women on their journeys to achieve their dreams and be vibrant contributors to a better society. The phenomenal VfL players are inspiring examples and wonderful partners in this endeavor."

About VfL Wolfsburg Women

The women's team has been part of VfL Wolfsburg since 2003 - and has long been a major figurehead for the club. The longstanding success story began just ten years later: By winning the Triple in the 2012/2013 season, the female wolves set an exclamation mark - in Germany and on the European stage. In 2014, the team of long-time coach and current sporting director Ralf Kellermann ascended the European soccer throne once again.

To date, in addition to these international triumphs, there are seven DFB Cup victories and six German Championships on the club's balance sheet that is solidifying the team's status as one of the most successful women soccer clubs in recent history.

The female wolves have been and currently are home to world-renowned stars in women's soccer as the likes of Nilla Fischer, Nadine Keßler and Pernille Harder laced their shoes for the VfL women and cornerstones like Alexandra Popp, Lena Goeßling and Shanice van de Sanden also currently belong to the team. Learn more at: https://www.vfl-wolfsburg.de/en/news/women/.

About doTERRA

doTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade essential oils and essential oil products to over nine million doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing. doTERRA Healing Hands offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, doTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doTERRA.com.

Attachment