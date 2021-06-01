Test To Go, the world's first mobile phone App that enables people to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests, record the results instantly and create a digital certificate showing their coronavirus status has been launched today.

The 'Test To Go' app, developed by Excalibur Healthcare Services Ltd., and powered by MagnifEye, is now available for businesses and individuals and is designed for work, leisure or travel. The app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play. Further details are available on www.testtogoapp.com

Users of this unique App are able to go safely to workplaces, large-scale events and can travel internationally with confidence, having verified their COVID-19 status.

The App offers an 'enterprise' setting which is particularly suited for use by employers and managers in the office, travel, events, hospitality, entertainment, sport, leisure, health and social care sectors. There is also a separate setting for individuals.

The 'Test To Go' App is used in conjunction with a lateral flow test. Users can purchase Excalibur's Rapid Antigen Tests for use with the app. The App eliminates errors in reading rests and during extensive trials involving over 15,000 test samples, the App was up to three times more effective than the human eye in confirming low levels of infection. Recorded test results are submitted within seconds to Public Health England national database for monitoring infection levels.

The Test To Go App can also record the user's PCR test results straight from the laboratory should they be required for travel purposes and has the capacity to add vaccine and serology certification.

The 'Test To Go' App has been developed through a pioneering UK partnership between Cambridge-based Excalibur and Sensyne Health plc, the Oxford-based clinical AI company. A combination of Excalibur's advanced COVID-19 testing systems and Sensyne's pioneering algorithm 'MagnifEye' technology has created this easy-to-use digital solution. The Department of Health Social Care (DHSC) has signed a production contract to use the technology for reading COVID-19 lateral flow diagnostic tests as part of the UK government's asymptomatic testing programme.

The 'Test To Go' App quickly trains users to administer an Excalibur lateral flow test, then it simultaneously uploads and reads the test result and formulates a shareable digital certificate that validates the date of training of the user, the time of the test result itself and the resulting COVID-19 health status of the person. The App can read all types of lateral flow tests but is only available for such lateral flows subject to agreement with the manufacturers.

Excalibur's COVID-19 rapid test was developed in its own Cambridge laboratory and then rigorously tested by leading university research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and international hospital groups. It has been comprehensively validated in over 12,000 symptomatic and asymptomatic samples and settings and exceeds the Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) acceptable criteria. The test is also registered with the UK regulator MHRA, and is one of the fastest, most accurate and reliable tests on the market.

Professor Sir Chris Evans, chairman and CEO of Excalibur Healthcare Services, said: "The 'Test To Go' App is one of a kind and an excellent example of British partnership and innovation. It's a very exciting development and can play an important part in helping businesses and their employees get back to normal. People can go to their offices or get on a train or a plane knowing exactly their COVID-19 status. We think this will also be an invaluable tool in the entertainment sector.

"Every effort needs to be made to ensure that infection rates are kept under control. Taking a reliable test and creating a credible digital record of the result will be extremely useful in doing this and it is important that test results are submitted to the national database. As an independent company, we have committed to doing this and will are looking to collaborate with other test manufacturers to develop this further."

