WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the company has received the highest overall score in Cowen Company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assessment for covered companies in Business Services. The Cowen report evaluates 19 public companies spread across four sectors including Multinational IT services, Digital Services, BPO/BPM, and Human Capital Management. WNS received an ESG score of 81, the highest of all ranked companies and well above the group average of 61.

The ESG assessment combines Cowen's proprietary research, insights and analysis with technology and data powered by Truvalue Labs, a FactSet company. Truvalue uses artificial intelligence to capture external stakeholders' views of company performance on key ESG metrics, applying the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) materiality framework. Companies are scored on a scale of 0 to 100, with an ESG score of 50 representing a "neutral" impact, and ratings above 50 indicating a positive bias.

"WNS is excited to be recognized by Cowen for our efforts across key ESG categories," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. "As an organization, we understand that integrating ESG programs into our strategic plans and company goals is critical to delivering sustainable value for our clients, employees, investors and the communities in which we live and work."

WNS views sustainability and ESG programs as key components of delivering long-term value to all of our key stakeholders. The company is committed to driving continuous improvement across these three pillars, and to our mission of "co-creating" and "outperforming" in everything we do. WNS recently released our first-ever public corporate sustainability report. The FY 2020-21 Sustainability Report, titled "Powered by Digital: Co-Create. Sustain. Outperform", details WNS' efforts across a broad spectrum of ESG topics. The report can be found here or on the company website at www.wns.com/about-us.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2021, WNS had 43,997 professionals across 58 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005571/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com

Media:

Archana Raghuram

Global Head Marketing Communications and Corporate Business Development

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com