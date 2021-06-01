Pittsburgh,Â Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR) today announced they have signed a Letter of Intent to purchase controlling interest in a Florida-based gelato manufacturer. This is one of several strategic acquisitions to expand GMPR's impact on the Food Tech industry.

According to the non-binding LOI, GMPR would buy 51% of the gelato manufacturing company along with all of the assets, debts, service contracts, revenues, and trademarks. The company being purchased has over 60 years of history of manufacturing 50 plus unique flavors under its own brand and co-packing custom flavors for many well-known restaurants, grocery stores and private clubs throughout the US.

James Vowler President & CEO of Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, "We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with a great company such as this. It will be an honor to work with them to help build their manufacturing business into a worldwide-recognized and revered brand. With our retail connections and cash infusion, along with their great team and successful history, we believe with we can take their already multimillion dollar business and grow it exponentially over the next few years."

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. began with several pizza shops and has expanded and diversified through targeted acquisitions and partnerships to include other diversified food lines. In October of 2017, they brought on Jack Brewer, Brewer Media & Entertainment Group, as GMPR's Brand Ambassador. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands, with a primary focus on increasing GMPR's online and retail sales while enhancing their social media presence and overall content, creating public persona and awareness, pursuing acquisition opportunities and much more. The company currently has four wholly owned subsidiaries: Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, PopsyCakes and has a licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

GMPR Associated Website/Social Media Sites:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp:

http://www.GourmetProvisionsInternational.com

Twitter: @GourmetProvInt

Instagram: instagram.com/gourmet_provisions_int

For Gourmet Provisions International Corp. Investor Relations contact: InvestorInformation@UniqueFoods.Co

