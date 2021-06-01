Diamond by Heavy Hitters, a legacy of purity, potency and purpose, since 1996

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Heavy Hitters today announced Diamond, an innovative new experience into the premium cannabis world.

Diamond, harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent THC-A diamonds providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The majority of the first batch tested at over 50% POTENCY!

"When happy, passionate, cannabis-loving, hard-working people get together with a mission this fun, they don't stop until it delivers an experience that will be loved by our connoisseur friends." - Skyler S., Co-Founder of Mammoth Distribution.

The key to creating such a robust, yet smooth smoke, starts with the flower. Diamond uses only fresh and sticky nugs, never any shake or trim, sourced from top California cultivators. Access to flower like this only comes from being in the industry for almost 25 years. It is that same choice flower that is used to make the diamonds by first forming it into sauce than putting it under extreme pressure to resulting in the purest, most potent 99% THC-A diamonds. The purity is important so no residual smells or flavors corrupt the natural, bold bouquet of flavors, emanating from the flower.

When masterfully rolled using a proprietary blending technology, the result is an elevated smoke with an even burn, a full-bodied flavor, and the heavy effects synonymous with the brand. Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter's brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.

To celebrate the launch, Heavy Hitters has created a special edition line of Diamond merchandise, custom humidors to store them for the industry insiders, and one-of-a-kind pendant necklaces, handcrafted by Sticks & Stones Jewelry. The pendant has been artfully fashioned, not only using white and black diamonds, emeralds, gold, and silver, but also incorporating cannabis flower and THC-A diamonds. The final product is a stunning and unique adornment, the ultimate wearable expression of the Diamond Pre-Roll.

This limited edition product will have a pre-release at select retailers beginning on June 3rd, and launching statewide in California at the end of the month.

For more information on Diamond and all of the great product offerings from Heavy Hitters, please visit www.heavyhitters.co.

About Heavy Hitters.

Los Angeles born, and family owned and operated since 1996, Heavy Hitters is a true original amongst cannabis brands. Dedicated since day one to only produce the highest quality, purest and most potent products, Heavy Hitters continues to push the boundaries of what it means to be connoisseur cannabis. Always innovating, their ever-growing brand portfolio includes one of the best selling vape cartridges in California, along with a variety of edibles, concentrates and pre-rolls. Heavy Hitters products are distributed exclusively by Mammoth Distribution and are available in California's top dispensaries.



Media Contact:

Rick Sheinin

Head of Retail Marketing | Heavy Hitters and Mammoth Distribution

Rick.S@mammoth.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85934