Announcement on the Progress of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 01 June 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) repurchased a total of 16,470,517 A-shares by way of centralized bidding transactions in May 2021, accounting for 0.18% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest purchase price of RMB 32.80 per share and the lowest price of RMB 28.15 per share, and the amount paid was RMB 488,905,672.48. As of the end of May 2021, the Company has repurchased a total of 20,585,217 A-shares, accounting for 0.22% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest purchase price of RMB 32.80 per share and the lowest price of RMB 28.15 per share and the amount paid was RMB 613,912,797.76.
I. General information of the A-share repurchase
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. held the 16th meeting of the tenth session of the board of directors on 5 March 2021, at which the Proposal on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-share Public Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. was reviewed and approved. It is agreed that the Company may repurchase a portion of its A-shares through centralized bidding transactions with its own funds, providing that the repurchase price is no more than RMB 46/share and the total amount of funds used for repurchase is no more than RMB 4 billion and no less than RMB 2 billion, the number of repurchased shares shall not exceed 86.96 million shares. The implementation period for repurchase falls in the 12 months from the date when the share repurchase scheme is adopted by the board of directors.
II. Details of the implementation of A-share repurchase
In accordance with the relevant provisions of laws, regulations and regulatory documents including the Detailed Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of Shares by Listed Companies, the Company's progress of share repurchase is hereby announced as follows:
The repurchase complies with relevant laws and regulations and is in line with the Company's established repurchase scheme.
III. Other matters
The Company will strictly follow the Detailed Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of Shares by Listed Companies and other relevant regulations and its share repurchase scheme to make repurchase decisions based on market conditions and implement within the repurchase period. The Company shall perform information disclosure obligations in a timely manner according to the progress of the share repurchase. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.
