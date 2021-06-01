Scientists in China developed a new kesterite solar cell they say could be suitable for indoor or satellite applications. The bifacial solar cell reached 9.3% frontside efficiency, and also achieved an 9.0% on the backside.Kesterite is one of the most promising light absorber materials for next generation of thin-film solar cells. However, it has so far found limited applications only at the research level, where efficiencies have languished around the 10% mark. Kesterites are comprised of abundant elements, most commonly copper, tin, zinc and selenium. Unlike copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) ...

