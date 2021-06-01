(General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Carrefour (Paris:CA):

Date Total number of

issued shares Real number of voting

rights (excluding

treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights (including

treasury shares)* 31 May 2021 817 623 840 1 018 949 856 1 040 159 395

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600

Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy France

Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

