HRS, the leading corporate lodging platform, is leveraging its capabilities to support corporations, governments and health responders that face crisis situations arising from pandemics, natural disasters and other causes. With automation as its foundation, and supported by the company's globally-renowned Clean Safe Protocol, HRS can quickly perform hotel procurement in any location and set up easy-to-use online booking access within hours of contract signing.

The random manner of COVID breakouts and new strains flaring up in different countries and cities demonstrates the need for fast, proven solutions to help people find safe hotels. Given the resource challenges many communities deal with in disaster situations, HRS' Crisis Management Solution offers a superior option for urgent, high-volume lodging. The combination of new technology, on-the-ground hotel relationships, secure payment and unmatched speed to stand up localized solutions is ideal for the distinct emergency lodging needs of individuals, families, professionals and isolation scenarios.

Proven Technology with Rapid Deployment Already in Use on Multiple Continents

HRS' end-to-end platform has been deployed with timely results in multiple locations:

During the 2020 Australian Bushfires, HRS supported families and officials with accommodation solutions at hotels across 158 locations, accounting for more than 24,000 room nights.

As the Coronavirus pandemic started impacting California, state travel officials contracted with HRS to manage a flash hotel procurement exercise for 21 counties and a minimum of 18,000 room nights for healthcare and other response teams. After a four-week turnaround, the program was up and running. As COVID-19 progressed in the USA's largest state, HRS' platform and services scaled in rapid fashion, ultimately supporting more than 2.5 million room nights across every county in the state over the past year. Highlights of the initiative include: Average savings per room night ranging from 25 to 40 percent; 98.5 percent invoice accuracy, including level-3 data, speeding reimbursement activities; The essential elimination of fraud via safeguards in processing procedures, and 100 percent cooperation from participating hotels.

Also supporting pandemic-driven scenarios in Europe and India, HRS works with cruise lines and local governments in multiple countries to house medical response teams, displaced individuals and families, and other professionals. HRS has facilitated lodging for vaccination teams as well.

Centralized Virtual Payment Solution Eliminates Expense Burden on Hotel Guests

Organizations can leverage HRS' Touchless Payment functionality to streamline the financial component of the costs of extended hotel stays. Using proven virtual procedures and secure APIs with credit card providers and financial institutions, the process automates reconciliation and reimbursement processes while eliminating fraud opportunities. Hotels gain from timely payment and incremental occupancy, while guests don't need to worry about extensive costs that can accrue from lengthy stays at a hotel.

HRS' Crisis Management Solution builds off the company's innovative Clean Safe Protocol. Less than a year after its introduction in June 2020, the Protocol has been adopted by more than 65,000 hotels across 192 countries. These properties have elevated their hygiene standards in reaction to COVID-19, even for extended periods often required for emergency circumstances.

Organizations can learn more about this innovative solution at HRS' website, or they can email a HRS Crisis Management team member at crisisresponse@hrs.com.

"It's been gratifying to see our lodging expertise and technology help people impacted by the pandemic and other crisis situations," said HRS CEO Tobias Ragge. "One outcome of the past 18 months is the irrefutable evidence of the role technology can play to expedite solutions that support communities and relief organizations at their time of need. We've now refined our Crisis Management Solution to work on a global basis, and stand ready to assist corporations, governments, insurance entities and other parties navigating the lodging-related challenges driven by emergency circumstances."

About HRS

HRS is revolutionizing managed lodging programs for corporations, hotels and business travelers worldwide with its proprietary technology and expertise. The company is committed to facilitating safety, savings, security, satisfaction and sustainable hotel options for its global client roster. Leveraging its unique Lodging as a Service platform, HRS oversees the totality of corporate hotel programs for its clients, from initial procurement and rate assurance to booking, virtual payment and expense management. With more than 65,000 hotels joining HRS' Clean Safe Protocol in 2020, and the recently launched Green Stay Initiative, the company provides newly-prioritized information on key decision factors impacting post-pandemic travel. The company's data-driven solutions deliver savings and performance for corporations across all hotel categories, including transient, meetings and long-stay lodging scenarios all while digitizing processes on the hotel side for a better traveler experience. Founded in 1972, HRS today works with 35 percent of the global Fortune 500, as well as the world's leading hotel chains, regional hospitality groups and independent hotels. More information at www.hrs.com/enterprise.

