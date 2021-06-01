Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in order to protect all shareholders, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Combined General Meeting of June 11, 2021 at 9:00 am at the headquarters, in camera, without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

On June 1st, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer, upon delegation of the Board of Directors, proceeded, in accordance with the provisions of article 8 of the extended and modified decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, to appoint Mr. Luc Demarre and Mr. Cyrille Tupin as scrutineers for the next Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of ABIONYX PHARMA. In accordance with the regulations, they are among the ten shareholders with the highest number of voting rights of which the company is aware at the date of convening the meeting.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be webcasted (in French) at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZBl-hvI-RticThbW6Wjkiw

The shareholders' presentation will be released on the company's web site at 8:45 am (CEST) on the day of the meeting.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of metabolic diseases as well as with a HDL targeted drug delivery platform.

