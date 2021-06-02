CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Opening of New Store in South Carolina

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

SUMTER, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise is proud to announce the addition of a new CPR location in Sumter, South Carolina. As the fastest-growing and largest repair franchise in the nation, the network is thrilled to expand its footprint in South Carolina. CPR congratulates store owners Mark and Vedrana Ruise on opening their second location.



"Mark and Vedrana perform very well at their CPR Columbia location," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "And we know they will continue to succeed with CPR Sumter."

Sumter, SC residents are always welcome to stop into Mark and Vedrana's new store when they need assistance with their device. Their store sits in the Market Place shopping plaza anchored by the IGA grocery store. Just a quarter-mile from Broad St, CPR Sumter is in the perfect location for completing errands or meeting up with friends while waiting for your fast, affordable repair.

Mark and Vedrana reside in Columbia, SC where they opened their first CPR location. Mark went to school at Rochester Institute of Technology and got his graduate degree from the University of South Florida. Vedrana graduated from St. Petersburg College in Florida.

When they aren't hard at work, they enjoy various forms of exercise, travel, and home-cooked meals.

"We are thrilled to be opening a new location," said Mark. "We have been able to provide a great service to our Columbia community and can't wait to do the same for Sumter."

From cracked screens to broken charging ports and more, Cell Phone Repair Sumter is your one-stop smartphone repair shop. In addition to smartphones, their expert technicians can fix tablets, laptops, computers, gaming consoles, and more!

To learn more about Mark and Vedrana's CPR Sumter store, please contact the store at the details provided below:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Sumter is located at:

317 W Wesmark Blvd

Sumter, SC 29150

Please contact the store at 803-607-9056 or via email: repairs@cpr-sumter.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/sumter-sc/

Mark and Vedrana's other CPR store information is:

CPR Columbia

735 Saturn Parkway

Columbia, SC 29212

(803) 851-3255

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2021, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the sixth consecutive year and ranked second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales Category. CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (AIZ). For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

