DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / CRH PLC (LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH) Announces Group Finance Director Succession:

CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, confirms that as announced on 23 March 2021, Jim Mintern has succeeded Senan Murphy as Group Finance Director and has joined the Board of Directors with effect from 1 June 2021.

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Albert Manifold Chief Executive Jim Mintern Finance Director Frank Heisterkamp Director of Capital Markets & ESG Tom Holmes Head of Investor Relations

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.77,000 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650017/CRH-PLC-Announces-Group-Finance-Director-Succession