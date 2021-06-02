Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2021 | 08:41
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes MapsPeople A/S to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Copenhagen, June 2, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
MapsPeople A/S shares (short name: MAPS) will commence today on the Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market. MapsPeople belongs to the technology sector
and is the 12th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen
in 2021 and is the 66th company on the Nasdaq Nordic markets*. 

MapsPeople develops a cloud-based SaaS indoor navigation platform that allows
end-users to easily navigate in large and complex buildings. The company
specializes in indoor wayfinding that creates high value for end-users and
provides businesses with important insights. With their unique generic indoor
navigation platform MapsPeople equips users with turn-by-turn navigation and a
clear overview of the spaces and points of interest. 

"We are overwhelmed by the great interest that both existing and new investors
have shown us. This strong financial support enables us to expand our already
strong position in Europe and in the US and later expand into Asia too. The
listing on Nasdaq First North Premier is a powerful asset that resonates with
large clients globally and that enables the company to continue the past years
growth journey at an accelerated pace," says MapsPeople CEO and founder,
Michael Gram. 

"We are proud to welcome MapsPeople to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen.
"MapsPeople has been on an impressive growth journey and is a strong example of
a company that is constantly innovating and evolving by keeping focus on their
core competencies within wayfinding and optimizing the digital user experience.
We look very much forward to following their further growth journey as a listed
company on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market." 

Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is our senior growth market segment
designed to assist companies in raising investor visibility and prepare them
for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that are ready
and make a conscious decision to comply with higher listing requirements than
the standard First North rules. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

MapsPeople has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq press officer

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.