Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes MapsPeople A/S to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Copenhagen, June 2, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in MapsPeople A/S shares (short name: MAPS) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. MapsPeople belongs to the technology sector and is the 12th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 66th company on the Nasdaq Nordic markets*. MapsPeople develops a cloud-based SaaS indoor navigation platform that allows end-users to easily navigate in large and complex buildings. The company specializes in indoor wayfinding that creates high value for end-users and provides businesses with important insights. With their unique generic indoor navigation platform MapsPeople equips users with turn-by-turn navigation and a clear overview of the spaces and points of interest. "We are overwhelmed by the great interest that both existing and new investors have shown us. This strong financial support enables us to expand our already strong position in Europe and in the US and later expand into Asia too. The listing on Nasdaq First North Premier is a powerful asset that resonates with large clients globally and that enables the company to continue the past years growth journey at an accelerated pace," says MapsPeople CEO and founder, Michael Gram. "We are proud to welcome MapsPeople to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "MapsPeople has been on an impressive growth journey and is a strong example of a company that is constantly innovating and evolving by keeping focus on their core competencies within wayfinding and optimizing the digital user experience. We look very much forward to following their further growth journey as a listed company on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market." Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is our senior growth market segment designed to assist companies in raising investor visibility and prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that are ready and make a conscious decision to comply with higher listing requirements than the standard First North rules. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm MapsPeople has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor.