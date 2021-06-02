NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Tele2 (115/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2) published on June 2, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Tele2 has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for June 28, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is June 29, 2021. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Tele2 (TEL2B; TEL2A). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000684