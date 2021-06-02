Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
WKN: A1WYU5 ISIN: SE0005190238 Ticker-Symbol: NCYD 
Tradegate
31.05.21
11:35 Uhr
11,200 Euro
+0,040
+0,36 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELE2 AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELE2 AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,11511,17011:37
11,11011,17511:37
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2021 | 09:53
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Tele2 (115/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2)
published on June 2, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Tele2 has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
scheduled for June 28, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per
share. The scheduled Ex-date is June 29, 2021. Provided that the EGM approves
the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Tele2 (TEL2B; TEL2A). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000684
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
