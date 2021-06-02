DJ ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit 02-Jun-2021 / 10:25 MSK

ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit Krasnodar, Russia (June 2, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the assignment of the credit rating by ACRA Agency to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit. Please note that on June 2, 2021 ACRA (Analytical Credit Rating Agency (Joint Stock Company) assigned credit rating AA (RU) to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit. The credit rating of the Company is based on its very strong operating profile, very large size, high profitability, and very strong liquidity. The rating is constrained by medium coverage, medium leverage, and medium cash flow. Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the Type of BO-002P-04 series with obligatory centralized BO-001P-05 series with obligatory centralized securities: accounting of rights, placed under the Program of accounting of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds of 002P series with the the exchange-traded bonds with the identification identification number of 4-60525-P-002P-02E as of number of 4-60525-P-001P-02E as of 23.10.2015, 27.07.2016, ISIN RU000A1036H9 ISIN RU000A1036M9 Registration number assigned to the issue 4B02-04-60525-P-002P as of 27.05.2021 4B02-05-60525-P-001P as of 27.05.2021 and the date of assignment:

The information on the rating assignment methodology by ACRA Agency under the national scale for the Russian Federation is available on the website https://www.acra-ratings.ru/criteria/381

Other information on the rating is available on the website: https://www.acra-ratings.com/press-releases/255

Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

