Legendary Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) and cryptocurrency infrastructure company Mercuryo have joined forces for BLAST Premier Spring Finals to onboard the esports community to the future of finance. Mercuryo is well-recognized in the financial industry as a rapidly growing cryptocurrency infrastructure company that provides global access to fast, secure, and affordable money transfers. Working together with industry leaders, Mercuryo designed a range of payment solutions to accelerate growth and boost businesses worldwide.

"This partnership with Ninjas in Pyjamas is crucial for us as a company and the entire fintech industry. Esports and fintech have a lot in common; passion, problem-solving, and the ability to think several steps ahead. In gaming, this set of skills can secure victory. In the financial industry, they help drive innovation," said Petr Kozyakov, CEO at Mercuryo.

The partnership over BLAST Premier Spring Finals features, among other things, a video content series of three episodes, focusing on how Mercuryo can boost your performance and the similarities between gaming and the crypto sphere. Ryan Tinslay, Senior Manager Strategic Partnerships at Ninjas in Pyjamas, concludes:

"We're so excited to start working with Mercuryo during our BLAST Premier Spring Finals campaign. It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have continued to rise as both a payment and investment model, with increased availability to use crypto across more and more vendors globally. It's still an area that can seem daunting for many to get into and really understand. That's why we're partnering with Mercuryo to offer our fans the opportunity for a more secure, low-cost and easier way to transfer any of their fiat currency into crypto."

About Mercuryo

Founded in 2018, Mercuryo is a global cross-border payments network that aggregates numerous payment solutions and provides fiat and crypto payments and payouts for businesses. In addition to a fast-growing customer base of over 1 million users, the company has partnerships with prominent crypto enterprises, such as Binance, Bitfinex, Trezor, Trust Wallet, Bithumb, Bybit, and over 200 market-makers. The company closed a €2.5m seed funding in 2020 led by a well-established international VC fund Target Global. In January 2021, the company expanded its services to 51 US states. In February 2021, the team opened its headquarters in London, which now functions as the hub for its business operations.

