Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QES5 ISIN: CA8525403017 Ticker-Symbol: 61N1 
Frankfurt
02.06.21
08:11 Uhr
0,370 Euro
+0,006
+1,65 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3660,38213:05
ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2021 | 13:20
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Offers Drive-Up, COVID-19 PCR Travel Testing with Results Reported the Same Day

StageZero's Richmond, VA laboratory provides same-day test results and documentation required for travel to many international destinations

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a specialist in PCR testing dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood, today announced the opening of a new drive-up COVID-19 testing site at 8751 Park Central Drive in Richmond, VA. While most COVID-19 PCR testing programs can only provide a 1-2 day turnaround for results, StageZero's fast-track, drive-up testing program is ideal for those who need results the same day.

International air travel is picking up, but many countries - including Canada, Barbados, Bermuda, Jamaica and others - require travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure. Most rapid-result testing options currently available are antigen tests, which are not widely accepted for international travel. StageZero Life Sciences provides fast, convenient COVID-19 PCR test results and clear documentation for travel abroad.

"With the pandemic subsiding and summer just around the corner, many Virginians are thinking about traveling abroad to reconnect with family, friends and colleagues or explore new destinations," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "The StageZero drive-up testing site makes it simple to get same-day COVID-19 PCR test results - considered the gold standard for helping to determine if someone is infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19."

People interested in getting tested can make appointments online. Appointments are available Monday-Friday, 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Tests are administered by healthcare professionals using a nasopharyngeal swab. Test results are provided by email the same day along with a travel certificate demonstrating proof of the test outcome. Tests are either self-pay or can be billed to insurance.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.stagezerolifesciences.com/

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood tests. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. StageZero's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups, and the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero also provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Rebecca Greco
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838
rgreco@stagezerols.com

Media Contact
Kristin Villiotte
SHIFT Communications
kvilliotte@shiftcomm.com

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649955/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Offers-Drive-Up-COVID-19-PCR-Travel-Testing-with-Results-Reported-the-Same-Day

STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.