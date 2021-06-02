The partnership will append Lotame's Panorama Universal ID to each Killi profile, allowing Lotame clients to continue to target consumers in a cookieless world while increasing Killi's data transactions

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, announces it has partnered with Lotame to provide its data to Lotame clients via Lotame's global, people-based and privacy compliant Panorama ID. This partnership will append Lotame's Panorama ID to all Killi profiles, increasing the opportunity for Killi data to be transacted as brands look for suppliers to offset the data loss due to Google's deprecation of third-party cookies.

Highlights:

• Lotame, a leading global provider of data enrichment solutions, is Killi's 12th global direct integration to distribute its privacy-compliant data.

• Partnerships such as Lotame result in high-margin, recurring revenue that steadily builds over time.

• Lotame services billions of cluster IDs in North America, LATAM, APAC, and the EU, overlapping with the five countries that Killi currently services.

• Lotame Panorama ID is a global people-based, privacy-compliant identifier for the open web.

"Partnering with Lotame to help their clients solve challenges in the cookieless environment is strategically aligned with our focus on privacy," said Neil Sweeney, Founder, and CEO of Killi. "With regulatory roadblocks surrounding the acquisition of consumer data rapidly evolving, providing data to companies that is consented directly from consumers enables these businesses to continue to operate in this new world."

Google's Chrome browser is responsible for over half of the global online browsing the world today. Its decision to eliminate the use of the third-party cookie, the foundation element for targeting on the open web means those with a dependency on it can no longer target consumers.

"Without a replacement for third-party tracking, marketers around the globe will lose the ability to collect quality data to power campaigns," said Andy Monfried, CEO at Lotame. "Marketers need options outside the walled gardens, such as data-driven targeting, to reach consumers up and down the funnel. With Panorama ID and partnerships with data partners, marketers can find and engage in-market, relevant consumers thanks to accurate, privacy-compliant data."

Killi's platform integrates into distribution channels that sell data globally. Post integration, these partnerships result in high-margin, recurring revenue that steadily builds over time.

Killi is establishing itself as the dominant consumer-facing data brand, allowing consumers to view, edit and ultimately control its data. Killi users are compensated by consenting to share various data types within the Killi ecosystem via a weekly Killi Paycheck composed of multiple modules the consumer can select. With the launch of Killi Unveil (see April 6, 2021), the Company made 320 million online data profiles available in the US for consumers to fetch their data from the internet.

About Lotame

Lotame is the leading provider of data enrichment solutions for global enterprises. Its connected and patented data technologies, curated second- and third-party data exchanges, and high-touch customer service make Lotame the trusted choice for marketers, agencies and media companies that want to build a panoramic view of their customers and activate across the cookieless web, mobile app and OTT environments. Lotame serves its global clients with offices in New York City, Columbia MD, Argentina, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at www.lotame.com.

Lotame and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks owned by Lotame Solutions, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) is a company driven by the evolution of consumer data and privacy. Offering compliant consumer data to brands & agencies, platforms and data companies, Killi allows consumers to opt-in to share specific pieces of data with brands in exchange for compensation from the use of their data, democratizing data for both consumers and brands. Killi offers 1st party data that is global and compliant.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO

1-855-908-DATA

E: investorrelations@killi.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86092