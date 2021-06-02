Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of Promore Pharma AB (108/21)

With effect from June 03, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 14, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PROMO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016074629 Order book ID: 227199 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB