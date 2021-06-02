Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
WKN: A2DTCZ ISIN: SE0009947740 Ticker-Symbol: 8T0 
Frankfurt
02.06.21
08:00 Uhr
0,188 Euro
+0,003
+1,62 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.06.2021 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of Promore Pharma AB (265/21)

With effect from June 03, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   PROMO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016074629              
Order book ID:  227199                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
