Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of Promore Pharma AB (265/21)

With effect from June 03, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PROMO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016074629 Order book ID: 227199 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB