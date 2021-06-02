Live virtual presentation with urban-gro CEO, Bradley Nattrass, on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM ET





Mr. Nattrass to participate in panel discussion "The Cannabis Industry's Path to Success: Key Ancillary Businesses" on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:35 PM ET

Lafayette, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems, announced today that Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of urban-gro, will present at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM ET. In addition to the presentation, Mr. Nattrass has been selected to participate in the live, "The Cannabis Industry's Path to Success: Key Ancillary Businesses" panel discussion on June 3rd at 12:35 PM ET.

Management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. Interested parties are invited to register for the event and watch the Company presentation and panel with a free spectator pass. To register for the conference, please visit the conference website, here.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) is a global engineering and design services company focused on the commercial horticulture market. With experience in hundreds of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities spanning millions of square feet, we engineer, design and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities.

Once operational, urban-gro's gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.

Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

Safe Harbor Statement

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86105