The device also showed an open-circuit voltage of 702 mV, a short-circuit current of 40 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 79.7%. It has a large area of 239 cm².A group of scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States has fabricated a screen-printed bifacial n-type silicon solar cell with a large area of 239 cm². The device was built with an ion-implanted homogeneous boron emitter on the front side and a carrier-selective tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) on the rear side. "The cell was developed using commercial tools," research co-author, Young Woo Ok, told pv magazine. ...

