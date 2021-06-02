Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 108/21: Listing of paid subscription shares of Promore Pharma AB (265/21)

Correction refers to market segment and last day of trading, marked in bold below. With effect from June 03, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PROMO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016074629 Order book ID: 227199 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB