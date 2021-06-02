Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021


ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2021 | 16:56
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI Event

Presentation on Thursday June 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI event on Thursday, June 10th at 5:00 PM EDT. Louis Friedman, President and CEO, and Ron Scott, CFO of Luvu Brands will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

Event: Luvu Brands Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Thursday June 10, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM PDT; 5:00 PM EDT - Track 3

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th to Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sexual performance; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from polyurethane foam and repurposed polyurethane foam trim. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.
Ronald Scott
Chief Financial Officer
770-246-6426
ron@LuvuBrands.com

SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650073/Luvu-Brands-to-Present-at-the-2021-LD-Micro-Invitational-XI-Event

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
