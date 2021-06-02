Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Moves to OTCQB Venture Markets

The growing cybersecurity services and software company announces it is up-listing to The Venture Market

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) today announced that the company is moving from the OTC Pink Sheets to OTCQB, also called "The Venture Market."

IGI joins the OTCQB market, considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The majority of broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB, and companies that ascend to the OTCQB tier often see improved liquidity and awareness at this new tier.

"As a company we are focused on continuing to develop and market cybersecurity solutions that address critical security needs and fill technology gaps for businesses," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO. "Moving to this higher tier in the market is a key step in our long-term plan and we believe a strong indicator of where this company is going."

IGI recently went through a rebranding initiative to IGI Cybersecurity in Q1 2021, solidifying their position as a legacy services provider in the cybersecurity field. IGI Cybersecurity's mission is to create a more effective, more resilient cyber defense for businesses with comprehensive, people-driven cybersecurity. IGI Cybersecurity has established business partnerships with Telarus, SYNNEX, and Staples, offering its full suite of cybersecurity services through MSPs, VARs, and Agents in those sales channels.

The company's services portfolio has grown significantly over the past two years, focusing on the core areas of Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Incident Response, and Cybersecurity Assessments.

IGI is also the creator of the patented Nodeware® Vulnerability Management Solution, its proprietary SaaS solution that was developed by IGI's own cybersecurity practitioners to provide complete network visibility and monitoring to help businesses lower their risk of a cyber attack.

Learn more about the company and its offerings at IGIcybersecurity.com or by emailing IR@igius.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group is an American financial market providing price and liquidity information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities. It is headquartered in New York City. OTC-traded securities are organized into three markets: OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink.

