Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
WKN: 982285 ISIN: FR0000045072 Ticker-Symbol: XCA 
02.06.2021 | 17:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Crédit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions on STO Sustainable Products (Record Id 174990)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Crédit
Agricole CIB Financial Solutions with effect from 2021-06-03. Last day of
trading is set to 2026-05-07. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO
Sustainable Products. 


Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000793
