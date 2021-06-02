Health Advance Inc: Health Advance Files Current Information and Describes New Product Launch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Health Advance Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com has restored accountability to shareholders by filing Annual Disclosure Reports for the fiscal years ending March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, today. With this step, Health Advance shareholders can become reacquainted with their company following a reporting hiatus. New management at Health Advance has made this possible. The Disclosure Report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 describes plans for restored momentum, happening already, by means of a production joint venture, www.CourtshipWines.com.

Of special interest to shareholders is the fact that Health Advance has clear plans for business operations this year. Practical steps have already been taken toward launching new CBD-infused wine products, to be made in the USA and marketed where regulations permit, domestically and internationally, as recently announced. Competent, experienced management is already in place for this purpose, branding has been developed and distribution partners have been identified.

Shareholders will be impressed that this is being financed without taking on convertible promissory debt. Health Advance shareholders benefit doubly by the absence of convertible debt and the company's low share float.

Health Advance president, Larry McLachlin, summarizes the present situation: "I am not looking backwards regarding previous management's unrealized plans. We are starting with a clean slate. My goal is to get the business operating meaningfully. We want product sales underway asap, and to strive for profitable operations fast. We are not going to be a company that tolerates large losses year after year, as so many junior publicos do. Health Advance today is an exercise in reality. We are only interested in actually monetizing business operations. If something is too vague or too far down the road, then it's not for us. We are going to generate cashflow this year and become known as a trading company that understands how to manage its expenses and organize deals that make money. The other difference of Health Advance's new approach is to have a more collaborative relationship with shareholders. Our filings today are proof of this. We promised filings and we followed-though. We are getting things done that matter to shareholders."

Health Advance is targeting the Pink Current Information tier at OTC Markets in June, and now has the internal systems in place to remain current going forward. Health Advance no maintains a Twitter account for shareholders: www.Twitter.com/HADVPresident.

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC: Since its founding in 2010, Health Advance Inc has targeted health and appearance related concepts. In 2021, Health Advance has committed, via new management, to accelerate shareholder value by expanding operations and revenue. The company has posted Current Information disclosure with OTC Markets in June 2021 under the Alternative Reporting Guidelines, as well as having filed a Form 15 with the SEC.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

