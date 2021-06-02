Company Marks a Half-Decade of Growing Relationships with Clients and Employees

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, this week celebrates its fifth anniversary in Sofia, Bulgaria, and the ongoing growth of its employees and clients in the country.

In 2016, the company accelerated its global expansion by opening a new office in Sofia, Bulgaria, its third office in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, bringing highly sought-after careers in customer success and digital sales to the local economy. Today, the company's Sofia operation has grown to 300 talented professionals and supports global, multilingual programs for ten B2B technology clients, including Qlik, a provider of end-to-end data integration and data analytics solutions.

"ServiceSource's Sofia team has been a key part of our customer success and retention strategy for years. We are thrilled to be part of this milestone and to celebrate the success that our teams have accomplished together," said Roberto Sigona, chief customer officer, Qlik.

"We entered Sofia in line with our business strategy of building presence and expertise in places where our clients are best positioned for growth," said Mike Naughton, executive vice president, global client delivery, ServiceSource. "Since our first year of operation, we have tripled our scale in the country, and have built a thriving culture that continues to exceed our expectations and successfully delight our clients."

"The advantage we have in this region is through the investment in our people, talented leadership on site, opportunities for career development, and exceptional employee engagement," said Ana Drk, regional vice president, Eastern Europe, ServiceSource. "Our success shines through our culture of learning and feeling of family."

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients' growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that do not reflect our certainty or uncertainty that we will maintain current headcount or be able to continue to grow our clients and employees in Sofia, Bulgaria.These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include that we may be unable to attract and retain the highly skilled employees we need to support our planned growth; changes in market conditions that impact our ability to sell our solutions and/or generate service revenue on our clients' behalf; general political, economic and market conditions and events; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained online at the Commission's website at https://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ServiceSource, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Elise Brassell, Communications

mediarelations@servicesource.com

investorrelations@servicesource.com

303-889-8616