Donnerstag, 03.06.2021

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Stuttgart
03.06.21
08:11 Uhr
9,250 Euro
+0,250
+2,78 %
Dow Jones News
03.06.2021 | 08:37
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board Meeting Results

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board Meeting Results 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board Meeting Results 
03-Jun-2021 / 08:04 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MMK board   PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the 
meeting    world's largest steel producers, announces that MMK's Board of Directors held a meeting on 2 June 2021. 
results 
        At the meeting, the Board made the following decisions, among others: 
 
        1. Victor Rashnikov was elected Chairman of MMK's Board of Directors; 
3 june 2021   2. Four committees were formed: 
Magnitogorsk,  - The Audit Committee, chairman - Mikhail Oseevskiy; 
Russia      - The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, chairman - Valery Martsinovich; 
         - The Strategic Planning Committee, chairman - Victor Rashnikov; 
         - Health, Safety and the Environment Committee, chairman - Tav Morgan. 
        3. Valery Martsinovich was recognized as the Independent Director; 
        4. Was approved the Activity Plan of MMK's Board of Directors for 2021-2022. 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel in Telegram, to be 
                                             the first to know about key 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 18.7%. 
 
 
Investor Relations Department 
Veronika Kryachko       KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2020 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru      Financial calendar 
 
ESG DEPARTMENT        21 June    Virtual conference for retail investors, Smart-lab 
               22-25 June  Rencap flagship investor conference, online 
Yaroslava Vrubel       14 July    Q2 and 6M 2021 Trading Update 
+7 982 282 9682 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru       22 July    Q2 and 6M 2021 IFRS financials 
                      Virtual conference for retail investors, 
               27 July 
Communications Department          VTB Capital +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 108988 
EQS News ID:  1203883 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203883&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 02:04 ET (06:04 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
