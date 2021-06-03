DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board Meeting Results

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board Meeting Results 03-Jun-2021 / 08:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MMK board PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the meeting world's largest steel producers, announces that MMK's Board of Directors held a meeting on 2 June 2021. results At the meeting, the Board made the following decisions, among others: 1. Victor Rashnikov was elected Chairman of MMK's Board of Directors; 3 june 2021 2. Four committees were formed: Magnitogorsk, - The Audit Committee, chairman - Mikhail Oseevskiy; Russia - The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, chairman - Valery Martsinovich; - The Strategic Planning Committee, chairman - Victor Rashnikov; - Health, Safety and the Environment Committee, chairman - Tav Morgan. 3. Valery Martsinovich was recognized as the Independent Director; 4. Was approved the Activity Plan of MMK's Board of Directors for 2021-2022. About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK tonnes of commercial steel products. channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key ??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 18.7%. Investor Relations Department Veronika Kryachko KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2020 +7 (915) 380-62-66 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru Financial calendar ESG DEPARTMENT 21 June Virtual conference for retail investors, Smart-lab 22-25 June Rencap flagship investor conference, online Yaroslava Vrubel 14 July Q2 and 6M 2021 Trading Update +7 982 282 9682 vrubel.ys@mmk.ru 22 July Q2 and 6M 2021 IFRS financials Virtual conference for retail investors, 27 July Communications Department VTB Capital +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: ROM TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 108988 EQS News ID: 1203883 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203883&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 02:04 ET (06:04 GMT)