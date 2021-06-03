Unicorn Payment, a new leader in online payment processing and multi-currency merchant services, proudly introduces their new Financial Platform with enhanced e-commerce capabilities to streamline payments globally.

Unicorn Payment is built on a foundation of continual innovation with the goal of providing smarter credit card processing services. They have strong relationships with multiple acquirers, creating flexible, leading edge solutions.

Recently, they unveiled their Financial Platform that they believe to be the best solution for international payment services in one powerful platform.

This Financial Platform is constantly expanding with new features that enable business owners to be more in control of their payments. Their fully PCI compliant technology has adopted all of the industry's leading functionalities and added new tools and plugins that will offer more scalable solutions.

A Unicorn Payment representative said, "This Financial Platform is more than a payment gateway. It's more than a payment engine and more than a powerful dashboard. It's the future of payments. We can't wait for new merchants to utilise these tools and see their own growth."

Unicorn Payment's new Financial Platform equips merchants with new open API tools, allowing for more connectivity and third-party app development. Unicorn Payment's Financial Platform and its open API tools create a new payment services ecosystem for which the platform is the foundation.

Unicorn Payment can be easily integrated with nearly all major shopping carts, and developers can build payment processing tools and applications that integrate into the Financial Platform, creating endless possibilities in this state-of-the-art solution.

Unicorn Payment has big plans and partnerships planned. They will be continually growing and innovating their platform. They are excited to provide new functionality for existing merchants and welcome new business owners to come experience the "future in e-commerce payments."

About Unicorn Payment:

Unicorn Payment provides new, innovative payment technology to global e-commerce, offering state-of-the-art payment processing solutions for merchants. With PCI-compliant merchant services, business owners can securely accept payments and manage their business with an all new Financial Platform. Unicorn Payment optimises payments, yielding a streamlined checkout process, and connected and compatible payment solutions with the ability to service nearly any industry globally. For more information, please visit www.unicornpayment.com/.

