WKN: A2N609 ISIN: CA77683B1076 Ticker-Symbol: 2OJ 
Tradegate
31.05.21
16:57 Uhr
0,342 Euro
+0,010
+3,01 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3240,34812:05
0,3240,35012:04
03.06.2021 | 12:08
Roscan Gold Corporation: Roscan Gold Provides Regional Update: Intersects 17.34gpt Over 4m at Walia, 3.38gpt Over 12m at Kandiole North and 2.20gpt Gold Over 31m at Moussala North

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce additional drilling results from its Regional Targets, Walia, Kandiole North (KN1) and Moussala North (MO1) (Figure 1 and Figure 2). These results continue to demonstrate the potential of Roscan's overall land package beyond the more advanced targets, Mankouke South and Kabaya, and validate the exploration strategy over this major auriferous gold regional structure within the Kenieba window.

At Walia and Kandiolé North (KN1), mineralization now extends down to approximately 190m and 230m vertical meters, respectively. At the Moussala North (MO1) target, the majority of the diamond (DD) and Air Core (AC) holes has intercepted gold mineralization, which now has been tested to 120 vertical depth.

Drilling Highlights:

Walia (Air Core Holes)

    • 25.70 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACDBS21-1181 from 12m
    • 22.0 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACDBS20-946 from 0m
    • 17.34 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole ACDBS21-1287 from 12m
      • Including 33.80 gpt gold over 2m from 12m
    • 15.9 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACDBS21-1144 from 6m
    • 3.06 gpt gold over 16m from drill hole ACDBS21-1514 from 30m
      • Including 6.53 gpt gold over 6m from 34m

Kandiole North (Air Core Holes)

    • 3.38 gpt gold over 12m from drill hole ACKAN21-1402 from 18m
      • Including 7.78 gpt gold over 1m from 28m

Moussala North (Diamond and Air Core Holes)

  • 5.77 gpt gold over 10m from drill hole DDMOU21-007 from 120.1m
    • Including 11.17 gpt gold over 4m from 121.1m
    • And 2.56 gpt gold over 8m from drill hole DDMOU21-007 from 104.1m
  • 16.10 gpt gold over 1m from drill hole ACMOU21-583 from 21m
    • And 2.17 gpt gold over 6m from drill hole ACMOU21-583 from 160.1m
    • And 1.21 gpt gold over 12m from drill hole ACMOU21-583 from 117.0m
  • 2.20gpt gold over 31m from drill hole RCMOU21-003 from 22m
    • Including 9.58gpt gold over 3m from 27.0m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: No top-cut 4: All holes are 270-degree Azimuth and -50-degree Inclination 5: 2m internal dilution.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "It is a very exciting time for us at Roscan as we unlock the value of our entire land package by advancing these recent discoveries at Walia, Kandiole North and Moussala North towards delineation of mineral resources. We have intersected gold mineralization in about 90% of the DD and RC holes drilled on all regional targets, which points to a very high success rate. This has increased strike and depth of these targets, creating a solid foundation to build additional ounces. The prospectivity of the Kandiole Project is now well demonstrated through high grade hits across multiple targets over our large 401.8 square km land package where there remain multiple compelling targets on trend yet to be tested.

These recent results continue to build our confidence that our Kandiole project will have the scale required for a potential standalone operation in a region noted for having many world class gold mines."

Walia Exploration Target

At Walia prospect, 72 AC holes intersected gold mineralization indicating the significant potential of this Target. Drilling results demonstrate a NE-SW gold trend over 1.5km which is part of a large scale regional structure and confirm the root of the termite mount geochemistry gold footprint. The mineralization interpretation based on a few reconnaissance deep holes displays a steep zone down to 190m vertical depth.

In addition, collection of grab samples of over 5gpt seems to suggest the occurrence of a parallel structures and new zone of mineralization. Our newly completed geophysical survey has also identified over several kilometers of magnetic conductive trend which relates to a major structural corridor in the northeastern corner of the Dabia South permit (Figure 4).

Kandiole North (KN1) Exploration Target

Hole DDKAN21-006 (Table 1) at Kandiole North has extended known mineralization down to 230m vertical depth from previously 110 m vertical depth. Gold mineralization of this hole ended in fresh rock. To date, all 7 diamond holes at KN1 have hit gold mineralization. This target remains open at depth as well as along strike over a kilometer at the border of the structural conductive zone from the VTEM airborne geophysics survey done by Roscan.

Moussala North Exploration (MO1) Target

All 36 holes have intersected gold mineralization (Table 1) which clearly identifies the upside potential at this target. It should be noted that all DD holes hit gold mineralization in fresh rock, including DDMOU21-007 with 5.77 gpt gold over 10m from 120.1m. Also, hole RCMOU21-003, which intersected 2.20gpt over 31m, ended with gold mineralization in fresh rock. The Moussala North target has now mineralization identified down to 120 vertical depth and over 120m strike (Figure 3), which remains open at depth and to the south of the target.

Gold mineralization at MO1 occurs within the meta sediment package mostly in coarse to breccia associated with albite-ankerite-biotite chlorite alteration, also containing high sulfides (pyrite). The mineralization is interrupted by a late dolerite sill. The mineralization seems to plunge towards the South, preventing gold signature detection from surficial AC holes.

Figure 1: Plan View of Walia, Kandiole North and Moussala Exploration Targets

Figure 2: Plan View of Walia, Kandiole North and Moussala Showing Assays

Figure 3: Section at Moussala showing Strike and Depth Potential

Figure 4: Plan View at Walia showing Strike Potential

Figure 5: Plan View at Kandiole showing Strike Potential

Exploration

From a compilation of Termite mount geochemistry assays and the airborne geophysical survey interpretation, these high-priority Regional Targets have been prospected using inclined Air Core (AC) drilling method along the lines in a systematic fence pattern of 800 m by 50 m as the first test. When significant results are returned, such as seen at Southern Mankouke and now at Walia, Kandiole North and Moussala North, additional follow-up with infill AC fence drilling is done to define strike and grade consistency of mineralization to generate targets to be further assessed through Reverse Circulation and Diamond holes.

Drilling Contract and Analytical Protocol

Roscan uses Air Core (AC), Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond (DDH) types of drilling in the Kandiole Projects. The Air Core drilling is mainly applied to drill early exploration targets.

The samples are sent for preparation to the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities for fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10gpt Au.

Roscan applies industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.

Table 1: Drillhole Dataset at Walia, Kandiole and Moussala

Walia - Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

gpt Au

Comment

ACDBS20-517

2

4

2

4.53

Laterite

ACDBS20-536

12

14

2

0.69

Laterite

ACDBS20-642

18

20

2

0.52

Saprolite

ACDBS20-674

24

26

2

0.70

Saprolite

ACDBS20-680

18

20

2

0.74

Saprolite

ACDBS20-700

0

2

2

0.67

Laterite

ACDBS20-769

24

26

2

1.38

Saprolite

ACDBS20-878

2

4

2

0.54

Laterite

ACDBS20-904

20

30

10

1.33

Saprolite

ACDBS20-908

2

4

2

2.05

Laterite

ACDBS20-911

32

34

2

1.48

Saprolite

40

42

2

2.37

Saprolite

ACDBS20-946

0

2

2

22.0

Laterite

ACDBS20-972

16

18

2

0.73

Saprolite

ACDBS20-973

12

14

2

0.82

Saprolite

ACDBS20-986

10

12

2

5.07

Saprolite

ACDBS20-1007

26

36

10

1.70

Saprolite

ACDBS20-1008

8

10

2

0.68

Laterite

22

26

4

0.62

Saprolite

ACDBS20-1075

10

12

2

0.88

Saprolite

22

24

2

0.58

Saprolite

26

28

2

0.66

Saprolite

ACDBS20-1094

30

34

4

3.65

Saprolite

ACDBS20-1095

14

18

4

1.55

Saprolite

36

38

2

0.64

Saprolite

ACDBS20-1096

16

18

2

0.58

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1105

36

42

6

1.96

Saprolite

including

40

42

2

5.03

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1109

14

26

12

0.99

Saprolite

including

20

22

2

2.62

Saprolite

38

40

2

1.07

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1110

14

16

2

0.51

Saprolite

26

36

10

1.19

Saprolite

46

48

2

0.65

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1111

0

8

8

0.61

Laterite

26

28

2

1.27

Saprolite

42

48

6

0.64

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1144

6

8

2

15.90

Laterite

ACDBS21-1170

26

30

4

4.04

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1174

0

2

2

1.34

Laterite

ACDBS21-1176

38

40

2

0.61

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1177

24

26

2

3.04

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1180

6

10

4

0.70

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1181

12

14

2

25.70

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1182

40

42

2

2.86

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1184

8

10

2

0.85

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1186

0

2

2

1.37

Laterite

ACDBS21-1189

2

4

2

0.57

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1190

20

22

2

1.18

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1191

2

6

4

1.05

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1198

26

32

6

0.89

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1200

20

22

2

0.54

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1204

44

46

2

0.97

Saprock

ACDBS21-1206

10

12

2

0.77

Saprolite

24

26

2

0.57

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1210

40

42

2

0.83

Saprolite

46

48

2

0.75

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1211

18

20

2

0.58

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1216

8

14

6

1.51

Saprolite

42

44

2

0.88

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1217

0

2

2

0.74

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1218

2

4

2

1.26

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1226

26

32

6

0.78

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1237

32

34

2

0.81

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1238

0

4

4

1.25

Laterite-Saprolite

24

26

2

2.29

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1246

22

24

2

0.83

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1247

0

2

2

0.98

Laterite

ACDBS21-1249

10

12

2

0.54

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1287

12

16

4

17.34

Saprolite

including

12

14

2

33.80

Saprolite

30

32

2

0.70

Saprolite

36

40

4

1.69

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1288

48

50

2

0.52

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1289

4

6

2

0.58

Laterite

ACDBS21-1339

0

4

4

0.86

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1370

20

22

2

0.77

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1443

10

12

2

0.70

Laterite

ACDBS21-1461

38

52

14

0.59

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1462

10

12

2

0.95

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1463

14

18

4

0.79

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1465

14

38

24

1.09

Saprolite

including

34

36

2

4.89

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1513

64

66

2

0.76

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1514

30

46

16

3.06

Saprolite

including

34

40

6

6.53

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1515

0

12

12

1.38

Laterite

including

8

12

4

3.25

Laterite

ACDBS21-1540

0

2

2

1.21

Laterite

ACDBS21-1571

10

12

2

0.88

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1590

0

2

2

1.03

Laterite

ACDBS21-1632

2

4

2

0.51

Saprolite

12

16

4

2.06

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1690

28

30

2

0.76

Saprock

ACDBS21-1741

26

28

2

2.92

Saprock

ACDBS21-1743

22

24

2

0.61

Saprolite

DDDBS-21-27

176.5

177.5

1

0.60

Fresh Rock

186.5

187.5

1

0.5

Fresh Rock

DDDBS-21-28

39.2

40.2

1

1.0

Saprolite

53.2

54.2

1

0.50

Saprolite

99.2

100.2

1

4.16

Saprock

167.2

169.2

2

1.06

Fresh Rock

DDDBS-21-29

177.3

178.3

1

0.59

Fresh Rock

200.3

205.3

5

0.54

Fresh Rock

237.3

238.3

1

12.00

Fresh Rock

244.3

245.3

1

2.13

Fresh Rock

249.3

250.3

1

0.50

Fresh Rock

Kandiole - Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

gpt Au

Comment

DDKAN21-006

229

230

1

0.59

Fresh Rock

256

257

1

0.53

Fresh Rock

275

279

4

2.56

Fresh Rock

283

284

1

0.80

Fresh Rock

288

289

1

3.08

Fresh Rock

300

304

4

1.63

Fresh Rock

DDKAN21-007

286.9

291.9

5

0.28

Fresh Rock

ACKAN21-1401

17

18

1

0.52

Saprolite

47

48

1

0.94

Saprolite

ACKAN21-1402

18

30

12

3.38

Saprolite

including

23

24

1

6.83

Saprolite

including

28

29

1

7.57

Saprolite

ACKAN21-1424

20

21

1

1.01

Saprolite

ACKAN21-1475

54

56

2

0.54

Saprock

ACKAN21-1481

10

12

2

1.09

Saprolite

Moussala - Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

gpt Au

Comment

ACMou20-243

7

10

3

0.95

Saprolite

13

14

1

0.87

Saprolite

20

21

1

0.68

Saprock

ACMou20-244

19

20

1

0.53

Saprolite

ACMou20-267

6

7

1

0.57

Saprolite

ACMou20-364

0

2

2

0.86

Laterite

ACMou20-369

24

26

2

0.56

Saprolite

ACMou20-375

6

8

2

4.12

Laterite

ACMou20-396

38

40

2

1.03

Saprolite

ACMou20-399

32

34

2

0.58

Saprolite

ACMou21-439

20

22

2

0.67

Saprolite

ACMou21-508

24

26

2

2.85

Saprolite

ACMou21-509

8

10

2

3.12

Laterite

ACMou21-539

7

8

1

0.50

Saprolite

ACMou21-540

11

12

1

1.08

Saprolite

67

70

3

1.02

Saprolite

73

74

1

0.72

Saprolite

ACMou21-541

0

1

1

1.02

Saprolite

ACMou21-543

7

8

1

0.59

Saprolite

9

10

1

0.56

Saprolite

23

24

1

3.02

Saprolite

32

33

1

0.75

Saprolite

ACMou21-545

2

3

1

0.81

Saprolite

28

29

1

1.33

Saprolite

32

36

4

2.71

Saprolite

including

33

34

1

5.90

Saprolite

ACMou21-546

0

2

2

1.06

Saprolite

17

19

2

0.97

Saprolite

24

25

1

0.78

Saprolite

27

28

1

0.68

Saprolite

ACMou21-549

0

4

4

0.54

Saprolite

ACMou21-550

33

34

1

0.68

Saprolite

ACMou21-551

38

39

1

0.67

Saprolite

ACMou21-563

10

11

1

0.78

Saprolite

ACMou21-565

1

2

1

12.10

Laterite

ACMou21-567

11

12

1

0.56

Saprolite

ACMou21-573

2

3

1

0.64

Laterite

ACMou21-583

21

22

1

16.10

Saprolite

ACMou21-584

28

29

1

0.91

Saprolite

57

58

1

1.01

Saprolite

ACMou21-611

2

3

1

0.72

Laterite

ACMou21-615

9

10

1

2.06

Saprolite

ACMou21-626

1

2

1

0.51

Laterite

DDMOU20-01

47.2

48.2

1

1.15

Saprock

51.2

53.2

2

0.67

Saprock

96.1

101.1

5

1.74

Fresh Rock

104.1

112.1

8

2.56

Fresh Rock

116.1

117.1

1

0.64

Fresh Rock

147.1

149.1

2

0.57

Fresh Rock

160.1

166.1

6

2.17

Fresh Rock

including

162.1

164.1

2

5.19

Fresh Rock

170.1

171.1

1

0.88

Fresh Rock

188.1

191.1

3

0.74

Fresh Rock

DDMOU20-02

124.0

127.0

3

2.70

Fresh Rock

137.0

140.0

3

3.15

Fresh Rock

including

137.0

138.0

1

6.23

Fresh Rock

147.0

148.0

1

0.90

Fresh Rock

156.0

159.0

3

1.78

Fresh Rock

DDMOU20-03

79.2

80.2

1

0.59

Fresh Rock

111.2

112.2

1

0.54

Fresh Rock

DDMOU20-04

101.0

106.0

5

0.64

Fresh Rock

including

101.0

102.0

1

1.77

Fresh Rock

117.0

129.0

12

1.21

Fresh Rock

including

125.0

126.0

1

3.95

Fresh Rock

DDMOU21-005

161.0

162.0

1

0.50

Fresh Rock

DDMOU21-006

149.9

152.9

3

1.19

Fresh Rock

155.9

156.9

1

0.69

Fresh Rock

DDMOU21-007

120.1

130.1

10

5.77

Fresh Rock

including

121.1

125.1

4

11.17

Fresh Rock

134.1

139.1

5

0.81

Fresh Rock

143.1

149.1

6

0.96

Fresh Rock

155.1

158.1

3

1.10

Fresh Rock

RCMOU21-001

96.0

106.0

10

0.84

Fresh Rock

including

98.0

99.0

1

4.43

Fresh Rock

RCMOU21-002

100.0

101.0

1.0

0.61

Fresh Rock

106.0

111.0

5.0

0.70

Fresh Rock

RCMOU21-003

13.0

14.0

1.0

1.69

Saprock

22.0

53.0

31.0

2.20

Saprock

including

27.0

30.0

3.0

9.58

Saprock

58.0

59.0

1.0

0.53

Fresh Rock

115.0

118.0

3.0

0.50

Fresh Rock

Table 2: Drillhole ID Dataset for Walia, Kandiole and Moussala

Walia - Hole ID

X Collar

Y Collar

Z Collar

Section

AZM

DIP

ACDBS20-517

264383

1394461

163

1394463

270

-50

ACDBS20-536

265774

1395681

184

1395680

270

-50

ACDBS20-642

265337

1388889

199

1388890

270

-50

ACDBS20-674

265449

1389158

210

1389157

270

-50

ACDBS20-680

265351

1389155

205

1389157

270

-50

ACDBS20-700

265757

1391677

152

1391677

270

-50

ACDBS20-769

265513

1392452

155

1392452

270

-50

ACDBS20-878

265225

1396894

172

1396895

270

-50

ACDBS20-904

264542

1388882

187

1388290

270

-50

ACDBS20-908

264440

1388891

161

1388290

270

-50

ACDBS20-911

265249

1389070

205

1388290

270

-50

ACDBS20-946

265405

1391722

156

1388290

270

-50

ACDBS20-972

264352

1390459

156

1390461

270

-50

ACDBS20-973

264333

1390461

146

1390461

270

-50

ACDBS20-986

264200

1390461

154

1390461

270

-50

ACDBS20-1007

264539

1388930

185

1388930

270

-50

ACDBS20-1008

264521

1388930

175

1388930

270

-50

ACDBS20-1075

265077

1390501

160

1390500

270

-50

ACDBS20-1094

265124

1390597

163

1390600

270

-50

ACDBS20-1095

265099

1390600

155

1390600

270

-50

ACDBS20-1096

265074

1390600

153

1390600

270

-50

ACDBS21-1105

265256

1390701

163

1390700

270

-50

ACDBS21-1109

265163

1390702

155

1390700

270

-50

ACDBS21-1110

265126

1390707

154

1390700

270

-50

ACDBS21-1111

265103

1390704

154

1390700

270

-50

ACDBS21-1144

262452

1399373

171

1399368

245

-50

ACDBS21-1170

262337

1399323

181

1399323

245

-50

ACDBS21-1174

262302

1399195

189

1399195

245

-50

ACDBS21-1176

262502

1399177

189

1399177

245

-50

ACDBS21-1177

262479

1399164

194

1399164

245

-50

ACDBS21-1180

262467

1399376

178

1399376

287

-50

ACDBS21-1181

262237

1398962

189

1398962

245

-50

ACDBS21-1182

262212

1398954

205

1398954

245

-50

ACDBS21-1184

262171

1398927

182

1398927

245

-50

ACDBS21-1186

262127

1398906

187

1398906

245

-50

ACDBS21-1189

262059

1398873

183

1398873

245

-50

ACDBS21-1190

262036

1398860

183

1398860

245

-50

ACDBS21-1191

262026

1398856

186

1398856

245

-50

ACDBS21-1198

261878

1398794

178

1398794

245

-50

ACDBS21-1200

261838

1398770

173

1398770

245

-50

ACDBS21-1204

262279

1398877

174

1398877

245

-50

ACDBS21-1206

262237

1398852

178

1398852

245

-50

ACDBS21-1210

262148

1398811

181

1398811

245

-50

ACDBS21-1211

262121

1398801

179

1398801

245

-50

ACDBS21-1216

262008

1398748

178

1398748

245

-50

ACDBS21-1217

261989

1398740

172

1398740

245

-50

ACDBS21-1218

261979

1398739

170

1398739

245

-50

ACDBS21-1226

262251

1398748

171

1398748

245

-50

ACDBS21-1237

261993

1398630

187

1398630

245

-50

ACDBS21-1238

261966

1398620

177

1398620

245

-50

ACDBS21-1246

261904

1398309

182

1398309

245

-50

ACDBS21-1247

261880

1398300

176

1398300

245

-50

ACDBS21-1249

261839

1398280

183

1398280

245

-50

ACDBS21-1287

261989

1398350

177

1398350

245

-50

ACDBS21-1288

261967

1398339

181

1398339

245

-50

ACDBS21-1289

261940

1398327

181

1398327

245

-50

ACDBS21-1339

261702

1399060

170

1399060

245

-50

ACDBS21-1370

261090

1398778

152

1398778

245

-50

ACDBS21-1443

264242

1390409

144

1390410

270

-50

ACDBS21-1461

265231

1390800

158

1390800

270

-50

ACDBS21-1462

265184

1390800

157

1390800

270

-50

ACDBS21-1463

265151

1390799

153

1390800

270

-50

ACDBS21-1465

265038

1390793

155

1390800

270

-50

ACDBS21-1513

265141

1388000

196

1388000

270

-50

ACDBS21-1514

265100

1388001

194

1388000

270

-50

ACDBS21-1515

265076

1388000

213

1388000

270

-50

ACDBS21-1540

264585

1390751

151

1390750

270

-50

ACDBS21-1571

264132

1390750

147

1390750

270

-50

ACDBS21-1590

266030

1395000

179

1395000

270

-50

ACDBS21-1632

265120

1388527

173

1388580

270

-50

ACDBS21-1690

265462

1390989

153

1391000

270

-50

ACDBS21-1741

264885

1395000

190

1395000

270

-50

ACDBS21-1743

264851

1395000

196

1395000

270

-50

DDDBS-21-27

262166

1399265

192

1399265

245

-50

DDDBS-21-28

262071

1399080

194

1399080

245

-50

DDDBS-21-29

262060

1398535

183

1398530

245

-55

Kandiole - Hole ID

X Collar

Y Collar

Z Collar

Section

AZM

DIP

DDKAN21-006

261723

1386594

178

1386600

90

-50

DDKAN21-007

261801

1386799

186.57

1386800

90

-50

ACKAN21-1401

264007

1383397

190

1383400

270

-50

ACKAN21-1402

263972

1383398

188

1383400

270

-50

ACKAN21-1424

263643

1383790

172

1383810

270

-50

ACKAN21-1475

263891

1384299

168

1384300

270

-50

ACKAN21-1481

263687

1384302

166

1384300

270

-50

Moussala - Hole ID

X Collar

Y Collar

Z Collar

Section

AZM

DIP

ACMou20-243

264285

1393577

183

1393575

270

-50

ACMou20-244

264271

1393575

183

1393575

270

-50

ACMou20-267

264346

1393626

182

1393620

270

-50

ACMou20-364

259016

1387504

142

1387500

270

-50

ACMou20-369

258888

1387503

144

1387500

270

-50

ACMou20-375

258731

1387500

141

1387500

270

-50

ACMou20-396

262248

1388302

166

1388300

270

-50

ACMou20-399

262174

1388303

152

1388300

270

-50

ACMou21-439

260887

1398689

170

1398689

245

-50

ACMou21-508

260714

1397790

213

1397790

245

-50

ACMou21-509

260690

1397785

207

1397785

245

-50

ACMou21-539

260928

1398209

175

1398209

245

-50

ACMou21-540

260898

1398199

187

1398199

245

-50

ACMou21-541

260951

1398336

171

1398336

245

-50

ACMou21-543

260879

1398302

186

1398302

245

-50

ACMou21-545

260885

1398365

192

1398365

245

-50

ACMou21-546

260849

1398349

180

1398349

245

-50

ACMou21-549

260859

1398403

180

1398403

245

-50

ACMou21-550

260667

1396866

194

1396866

245

-50

ACMou21-551

260639

1396857

181

1396857

245

-50

ACMou21-563

260483

1396834

180

1396834

245

-50

ACMou21-565

260597

1396949

190

1396949

245

-50

ACMou21-567

260539

1396924

184

1396924

245

-50

ACMou21-573

260536

1396976

176

1396976

245

-50

ACMou21-583

260721

1397191

182

1397191

245

-50

ACMou21-584

260687

1397179

190

1397179

245

-50

ACMou21-611

260691

1397248

182

1397244

245

-50

ACMou21-615

260721

1397365

190

1397365

245

-50

ACMou21-626

260948

1398438

186

1398438

245

-50

DDMOU20-01

264387

1393530

190

1393530

270

-50

DDMOU20-02

264440

1393530

189

1393531

270

-50

DDMOU20-03

264335

1393576

184

1393575

270

-50

DDMOU20-04

264375

1393477

190

1393480

270

-50

DDMOU21-005

264486

1393531

185

1393530

270

-50

DDMOU21-006

264426

1393475

193

1393480

270

-50

DDMOU21-007

264376

1393425

192

1393425

270

-50

RCMOU21-001

264357

1393472

190

1393475

270

-50

RCMOU21-002

264358

1393425

188

1393425

270

-50

RCMOU21-003

264348

1393528

187

1393528

270

-50

Grant of Options

Roscan has granted to a consultant 300,000 stock options having an exercise price of $0.50 per common share and a three-year term, expiring on June 3, 2024.

Qualified Person (QP) and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Isenor, P.Geo

Executive Vice-Chairman
Tel: (902) 221-2329
Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Roscan Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650181/Roscan-Gold-Provides-Regional-Update-Intersects-1734gpt-Over-4m-at-Walia-338gpt-Over-12m-at-Kandiole-North-and-220gpt-Gold-Over-31m-at-Moussala-North

