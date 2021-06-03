Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

Presentation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it will present virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET. Founder and CEO Andrew Fox will give the presentation.

Charge Enterprises is a global business with three operating divisions - Infrastructure, with a strategy in EV, micro-mobility, personal charging & telecom network infrastructure; Communications, with a strategy in connected calls; and Investment, a division focused on opportunistic investments in EV and telecom related businesses - with interlocking capabilities and talent to build value for stakeholders. Charge possesses a seasoned management team with expertise in each domain and annual revenues of over $500 million with sales presence in 19 countries.

Event: Charge Enterprises Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc; With a mission of connecting people everywhere with a strategy in telecom network infrastructure, connected calls, power banks, EV charging infrastructure installation and maintenance. Trading under the Ticker: CRGE. We're a public company that shares our success with all stakeholders.

Our business operates in three distinct divisions through a number of recently acquired, or newly formed subsidiaries, including:

Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades.

Charge Infrastructure, addresses telecom network infrastructure, including 5G small cell installation, portable power banks, micro-mobility charging, and EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Charge Investment, along with marketable securities, the investment division focuses on opportunist investments in EV and telecom related businesses

Charge's strategy is to do the unglamorous part of connecting calls and powering the future of movement.

We have recently acquired a number of subsidiaries, through which we operate our three business divisions.

To Learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.enterprises/.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

