ESI Group (Paris:ESI), a global player in virtual prototyping for industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yannick Charron as Human Resources Vice-President. Yannick will report to the Group CEO, Cristel de Rouvray and will be based in Rungis (France).

As a global and multicultural company implemented in more than 20 countries with a values-based culture, human resources functions are of core importance for ESI Group. Embarked in one of its major evolution of its history, the Group and its teams need a strong HR team able to accompany them in this journey. In his new position, Yannick will lead global HR and will chart an accelerated course to continue building a high-performance team functioning with best practices for a global software company and new work methods such as the implementation of a No meeting day.

Yannick, 46, joined ESI Group in 2020 as Corporate HR Director France Headquarters. Previously, he was Director of Human Resources for one of the largest subsidiaries of SAS, an American software publisher specializing in data analysis, employing nearly 14,000 people. In a highly international context, he contributed to accompany the phases of its transformation into a global company and obtained several labels acknowledging the good practices implemented with this company in terms of human resources.

"Yannick joined ESI Group one year ago in the middle of lockdown and brought a breath of fresh air to the company. He is in line with the transformation undertaken by ESI Group and endorses the role of accompanying the in-depth change while strengthening the company's leadership. We are very pleased to have him on board", states Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer, ESI Group.

Yannick Charron holds a DEA (Degree of in-Depth Studies) in Business Law from the Paris Cergy University (France). He began his career as a corporate lawyer, before moving into the human resources field, where he explored many aspects as his career evolved.

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time, while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval, energy and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1200 people around the world and reported 2020 sales of €132.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris. For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

