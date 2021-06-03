As part of its 20th anniversaryEchosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScanfamily of products, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the first annual Liver Health Matters Month, an awareness initiative in June to heighten recognition about the risks of chronic liver disease, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition in which fat builds up in the liver, its more severe form nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), hepatitis and alcohol-related liver disease.

Estimates show that globally 27 million people will have NASH, an asymptomatic, progressive and burgeoning liver disease that can lead to increased liver-related mortality and morbidity, by 2030. FibroScan, an FDA cleared exam for the diagnosis and monitoring of patients as part of an overall evaluation of liver health, directly and non-invasively measures physical properties of stiffness and liver fat.

Download Echosens' Liver Health Matters Toolkit here.

"This important awareness campaign will deliver the message to more people about the link between liver disease and obesity, Type 2 diabetes, abnormal levels of fats in the blood and metabolic syndrome," says Dominique Legros, Group CEO, Echosens. "As sponsors we want to both celebrate the progress we have already achieved with wider use of FibroScan and galvanize the fight to help reverse the progression of liver disease. The need for early identification, assessment and monitoring of liver fat and stiffness has never been more critical."

He adds that a growing number of self-insured employers and plan sponsors are confronting the alarming statistics about the prevalence of NAFLD and NASH, which is associated with a 3x increase in all-cause mortality in this population, attributable to the addition of liver-related mortality.

Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens North America, states, "Liver Health Matters Month will raise public and professional awareness of the critical value of early detection and monitoring of fatty liver disease through traditional and digital media, social networking and community outreach."

