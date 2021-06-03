Onit, Inc.: Onit Customer BT Group plc Wins Prestigious Legal Innovation Award

Esteemed Award Further Validates Significance of Company's Transformative Legal Technology Vision and Execution

HOUSTON, June 03, 2021a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that Onit customer BT Group plc has won a prestigious Law.com Legal Innovation Award in the category of "Future of Legal Services Innovation - In-house Legal Operations."

The award recognizes innovation in the delivery of legal services through deployments of new legal and business processes. In less than a year, the BT corporate legal department implemented Onit Apptitude, a business process automation platform, that replaced manual and disconnected process and management tools. The platform helped the department oversee and automate workload and matter management across the teams from inception to closure.

The BT legal department also plans to build and deploy new custom solutions on Apptitude to automate legal operations and compliance processes and better collaborate with business users outside of legal.

"Our vision for transformation reduced the number of systems running our matters by 75% so that we can now manage our matters in one place. In addition, we have brought together business, outsourcing and lawyers on a single platform to ensure accurate data capture and a connected workflow to manage the department's caseload," said David Griffin, Head of Technology and Change at BT.

"Congratulations to BT for their well-deserved win. BT built their vision on Onit Apptitude, matter management, legal spend management and legal service requests and transformed their legal operations with smarter workflows with enhanced operational efficiencies. Accomplishments like this exemplify Onit's driving principle: Make it easier for lawyers to work," said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit.

About the Legal Innovation Awards from Law.com

The Legal Innovation Awards, now in their seventh year, celebrate the outstanding achievements of law firms, chambers, in-house legal departments and alternative business structures. Through recognizing exceptional achievement and best practices, the awards underline the crucial role promoting innovation played by lawyers working in tandem with colleagues in other disciplines such as marketing, business development, finance, IT, project management, operations, PR and recruitment.

About BT

BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.

For the year ended 31 March 2021, BT Group's reported revenue was £21,331m with reported profit before taxation of £1,804m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.comor call 1-800-281-1330.

Media inquiries:

Melanie Brenneman

Onit





