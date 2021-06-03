Aegon N.V.'s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) today approved all resolutions on the agenda. These include adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2020 and a final dividend for 2020 of EUR 0.06 per common share, bringing Aegon's total dividend for 2020 to EUR 0.12 per common share.

The AGM approved the proposal to reappoint Mr. Matt Rider as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board. Shareholders also approved the proposal to reappoint Mr. William Connelly, Ms. Dona Young and Mr. Mark Ellman as members of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Jack McGarry was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

The full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found in the AGM archive on aegon.com.

