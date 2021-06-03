DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company 03-Jun-2021 / 16:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BFYYL325 Issuer Name M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Premier Miton Group plc City of registered office (if applicable) GUILDFORD Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 24-May-2021 6. Date on which Issuer notified 24-May-2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 1.809114 0.000000 1.809114 2616083 or reached Position of previous 6.53% 6.53% notification (if applicable)

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BFYYL325 2616083 1.809114 Sub Total 8.A 2616083 1.809114%

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Premier Miton Premier Asset Group plc Management 0.000000 Midco Ltd Premier Miton Premier Asset Group plc Management 0.000000 Holdings Ltd Premier Miton Premier Asset Group plc Management 0.000000 Limited Premier Miton Premier Group plc Investment 0.000000 Group Ltd Premier Miton Premier Fund 1.809114 1.809114 Group plc Managers Ltd

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by Premier Fund Managers Ltd within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

24-May-2021

LONDON, UK -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

