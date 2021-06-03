Anzeige
Dow Jones News
03.06.2021 | 18:16
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company 
03-Jun-2021 / 16:42 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BFYYL325 
Issuer Name 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Premier Miton Group plc 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
GUILDFORD 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
24-May-2021 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
24-May-2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 1.809114        0.000000            1.809114   2616083 
or reached 
Position of previous      6.53%                         6.53% 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BFYYL325                   2616083                    1.809114 
Sub Total 8.A       2616083                      1.809114%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Premier Miton Premier Asset 
Group plc   Management                                   0.000000 
       Midco Ltd 
Premier Miton Premier Asset 
Group plc   Management                                   0.000000 
       Holdings Ltd 
Premier Miton Premier Asset 
Group plc   Management                                   0.000000 
       Limited 
Premier Miton Premier 
Group plc   Investment                                   0.000000 
       Group Ltd 
Premier Miton Premier Fund 1.809114                             1.809114 
Group plc   Managers Ltd

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by Premier Fund Managers Ltd within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

12. Date of Completion

24-May-2021

13. Place Of Completion

LONDON, UK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  109199 
EQS News ID:  1204166 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204166&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 11:43 ET (15:43 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
