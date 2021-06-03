Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Group Holdings to Present at LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI Investor Conference event on Wednesday, June 9 at 5:00 pm ET. Scott Mathis, Gaucho Group's Chairman and CEO, along with Maria Echevarria, Gaucho's CFO will be presenting for the Company.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. Investors interested in attending the virtual conference and listening to the presentation via webcast, should register visiting https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com) crafts luxury experiences, properties and products that celebrate the vibrant, distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. For more than ten years, Gaucho Holdings has been uniquely positioned to source and develop opportunities within Argentina's luxury real estate and consumer marketplace and capitalize on the continued growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the ultimate goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences.

Gaucho Holdings consists of Algodon Wine Estates and Gaucho - Buenos Aires, two families of luxury brands that represent the unique spirit and duality found in the Argentinian lifestyle. Our proprietary Algodon brand celebrates the abundance of the countryside through its fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar); hospitality (algodonhotels.com), wellness and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com); and consumer goods. Gaucho Buenos Aires is an expression of Argentina's modern, cosmopolitan cities, with the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com).

Through its diverse lifestyle and retail brands, Gaucho Group Holdings is creating a global community built on a shared passion for living well, on our estates, through our products, and in homes across the world.

