Navion Capital Inc.: Navion Announces Termination of Letter of Intent With Daizee

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Navion Capital Inc. (TSXV:NAVN.P) (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, announces that further to its press releases dated April 23, 2020, January 12, 2021 and April 15, 2021 regarding the proposed Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) with Daizee Diapers Corp./Daizee Baby Corp. ("Daizee"), the letter of intent between the Corporation and Daizee dated April 20, 2020, as extended and amended, has been terminated by the Corporation in accordance with its terms.

The Corporation is continuing to rigorously evaluate potential Qualifying Transactions and will provide updated disclosure regarding these matters in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Navion Capital Inc.

Livio Susin, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: (604) 789-2410

Email: liviotravel@gmail.com

