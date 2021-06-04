New Covid-19 Self-test available from tomorrow, Saturday June 5, in Applegreen and Circle K stores nationwide

MyBio, the Kilkenny-based life sciences company, has launched a new highly accurate and easy-to-use Covid-19 self-test, which is available this bank holiday weekend for purchase in Applegreen and Circle K stores across the country.

Commenting, MyBio Managing Director, Dr Linda Nolan said: "Covid-19 antigen self-testing has proved to be a powerful tool as we learn to live with the virus and its variants. Millions of self-tests are used worldwide each day, empowering societies and economies to reopen. We are thrilled to bring the first European manufactured and CE certified antigen self-test to the Irish market.

Partnering with German company MP Biomedicals, MyBio's key focus was to deliver a product that is accessible, affordable and accurate. This test has undergone a rigorous validation process in Europe, during which results demonstrated 97.83% accuracy.

To ensure users can easily operate the test, a QR code is included on the packaging which links to a step-by-step video on how to correctly take a swab and interpret the results as well as advise on what to do if the test returns a positive result.

Dr Nolan added: "It's fantastic to have the support of major retail here in Ireland to bring these tests directly to the public. This is a positive step in normalising self-testing which will continue to play a key role in day-to-day life, allowing us to interact with each other at home, in education environments, through sports and recreation and the workplace.

"We are incredibly proud of the journey our Kilkenny team have undertaken over the past year in bringing the first European manufactured and certified Covid-19 self-test to the Irish public.

Joanne D'Arcy, Market Director, Circle K Ireland commented, "We are pleased to partner with MyBio and introduce antigen tests kits across our network of stores. As our society reopens and as we continue to progress with the vaccine rollout, we believe there is a role for antigen tests alongside existing public health advice and wider Government guidance to help further manage the risk associated with this virus."

Fiona Matthews, Managing Director ROI, Applegreen commented, "We are delighted to be working with fellow Irish company, MyBio to bring the first European manufactured and CE certified antigen self-test to our customers. This is a very positive step forward for the Irish public, and will be available in all Applegreen stores nationwide."

Sold as a convenient and cost-effective single pack, MP's Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test is available in stores from tomorrow. For more information visit www.MyBio.ie.

About MyBio

MyBio is an award-winning Kilkenny-based life sciences company, an accredited diversity supplier and Ireland's premium supplier of research products, technology, and expertise. As a previous overall winner of the National Enterprise Awards, MyBio has been in business for over 12 years and is at the forefront of innovation, enabling the science that is changing lives for the better.

How the test is done

The test kit includes detailed step-by-step instructions and a guide on how to accurately interpret results.

