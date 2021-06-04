GWI, the leading target audience company, announces the appointment of Bex Campbell as Chief Product Officer. Bex joins the GWI team from Brandwatch, bringing 8 years of extensive research technology and leadership experience to the role.

Bex will help GWI expand its business by spearheading product development to meet the evolving needs of its increasingly diverse and sophisticated client base across more than 60 countries. The appointment will allow GWI to realise continued growth in the years to come following its successes in 2020 where the company signed over 200 new enterprise customers and posted more than 40% growth in annual recurring revenue.

Bex will be responsible for ensuring GWI has the research technology and data sets for the biggest brands, agencies and publishers to drive their marketing and advertising capabilities. Having led Brandwatch through a period of rapid growth in just under a decade which culminated in a $450 million acquisition by Cision Bex has valuable knowledge and product experience to aid GWI in its next phase of growth.

"I'm beyond excited to be joining GWI. The company's core mission of revolutionizing market research is close to my heart, having started my career as an analyst. The technology is already so advanced and delivering huge value to customers, the team is incredibly talented and the company culture is fantastic," says Bex Campbell. "I am honoured to be joining at this exciting stage in the company's growth, and can't wait to see how much further we can go together."

"As the GWI business and customer market continues to grow beyond the traditional research expert user, Bex will drive product development so we stay ahead of the ever-changing needs of our customers. She brings a wealth of experience that is invaluable for GWI, and her depth of knowledge of the research tools, our customers and the wider industry will make our vision a reality," says Tom Smith, CEO and Founder of GWI. "We can't imagine someone more suited to the role, and we're all looking forward to welcoming Bex to the team."

About GWI

GWI is the leading supplier of target audience insight to the global marketing industry. Trusted by the world's biggest brands, media organizations, and agencies on the daily to get closer to their audiences, the company's flagship survey represents over 2 billion people globally. Using the subscription-based platform, clients like Twitter, Google, Spotify, WPP, IPG, and Omnicom Group can gather in-depth insights into behaviours, attitudes, and interests in seconds through a combination of survey data and analytics.

