With the solar industry already seeing prices rise because of a shortage of panel raw material polysilicon, an explosion yesterday at the factory of a silicon metal producer in Xinjiang could have further repercussions on supply. No casualties have been reported.Reports have emerged of a fire and subsequent explosion at a silicon packaging workshop owned by Hoshine Silicon in the Shihezi Economic and Technological Development Zone of China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Local government officials reported a fire broke out at Hoshine's "997 siloxane' packaging facility at around noon yesterday. ...

