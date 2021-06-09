Long Standing exploration executive with significant industry experience

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV: CERT) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Sergio Gelcich, PGEO, has joined as Vice President of Exploration replacing Mr. Robert (Andy) Campbell, who is retiring from day-to-day operations. Mr. Campbell will remain a Director of the Company.

Dr. Gelcich is a senior exploration geologist whose career spans over 20 years in a broad range of jurisdictions and geological environments. Prior to joining Cerrado, Dr. Gelcich served as the Exploration Director at Hudbay Minerals where he was in charge of global exploration with special emphasis on technical geological aspects. Sergio formed and guided a highly skilled geoscientific team that dealt with green to brown field exploration contributing also to the geological understanding of Hudbay's operations, notably in VMS (Flin Flon/Snow Lake world class belt including the Lalor/Chisel gold rich camps), Orogenic Gold (Snow Lake, Manitoba) and Porphyry/Skarn/Epithermal environments (Nevada, Arizona and Peru).

Dr. Gelcich started his career as a project Geologist in the Geological Survey of Chile and after completing his PhD at the University of Toronto in 2006 moved into the exploration/mining sector through a number of positions in Toronto based junior and mid-tier mining companies. Before his tenure at Hudbay, Dr. Gelcich was the Regional (Americas) Exploration Manager for GlobeStar Mining, where among other duties he led the geology aspects of the Cerro de Maimon VMS (Cu-Zn-Au-Ag) project development (from prospect to open pit profitable operation). Sergio's field experience includes almost every country in the Americas. Sergio has an Honours Bachelor of Science in Geology and a Master of Science in Geology from Universidad de Chile; and a PhD in Geology from the University of Toronto. Mr Gelcich is a practicing member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists Ontario (APGO) and will serve as Cerrado's Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Mark Brennan, CEO and Co Chairman of Cerrado stated, "We are extremely pleased to have Sergio join our team at Cerrado as we continue to make strong progress at Monte do Carmo and Minera Don Nicolas. Sergio's extensive experience will be invaluable as we grow these projects in the coming months and years. We expect his unique exploration experience should also allow us to fully define the potential of these regions." He continued, "We thank Andy for his significant contribution in helping to progress Cerrado to date and look forward to his continued support and advice as a Director of Cerrado."

About Cerrado Gold

Cerrado Gold is a public gold producer and exploration company with gold production derived from its 100% owned Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. It also owns 100% of the assets of Minera Mariana in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The company is also undertaking exploration at its 100% owned Monte Do Carmo project located in Tocantins, Brazil. For more information about Cerrado Gold please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

