Tier One Silver Inc.: Tier One Silver Begins Trading, Receives Start of Activities and Applies for Trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company will commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSLV. The Company is also announcing that it has received its Peruvian Inicio de Actividades ("Start of Activities") permit, which provides authorization for the Company to commence its inaugural drill program at the wholly[1] owned Curibaya silver-gold project in southern Peru. With this authorization, the Company has finalized the permitting process with the MINEM, the Peruvian mining regulator.

Tier One has signed a contract with G&G Drilling and preparations are underway for the upcoming drill program. This includes expanding the on-site camp, transporting equipment and building drill pads. Water is also being transported from a local authorized EPS water supply company to the Curibaya project. The Company anticipates drilling at Curibaya will commence this month and continue for several weeks.

A Message from Peter Dembicki, President, CEO & Director:

"We are pleased to begin trading on the TSXV, an internationally recognized stock exchange, along with many other successful mining companies. Having a fully permitted exploration program allows us to commence drilling this month at the highly prospective targets we've identified at our flagship Curibaya project."

"Trading on the OTCQB will allow us to expand our audience and provide better access for our U.S. shareholders. We look forward to an exciting year filled with numerous catalysts as we advance our portfolio of projects."

A Message from David Smithson, SVP, Exploration:

"It has been incredible to watch Curibaya grow from a stream sediment anomaly in 2016 to a newly recognized Paleocene-aged epithermal system -the first of its kind in this part of Peru, to our knowledge, defined by wide-spread, high-grade veins with up to 298 kg/t Ag and 934 g/t Au sampled. Our geophysical data confirms that there is the potential for a mineralization window that extends 750 m below the high-grade footprint on surface, with an overall dimension of 1.4 km x 1.8 km x 750 m. We are excited to put the very first holes into this large-scale opportunity and realize its potential as a world-class discovery."

OTCQB Application:

The Company is applying to have its common shares posted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The posting of the Company's shares on the OTCQB remains subject to having a Form 211 cleared by FINRA, satisfying OTCQB eligibility standards and the approval of the OTCQB Markets Group. The Company will provide further information once its common shares commence trading on the OTCQB.

The OTCQB market is a premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information for OTCQB-listed companies on the OTC Markets website.

Tier One believes that trading on the OTCQB will increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets. The Company will also continue to trade on the TSXV under its symbol TSLV.

Michael Henrichsen (Chief Geologist), P.Geo is the QP who assumes responsibility for the technical contents of this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.

Peter Dembicki

President, CEO and Director

For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., visit www.tieronesilver.com or contact Natasha Frakes, Manager of Corporate Communications at (778) 729-0600 or info@tieronesilver.com.

About Tier One

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and base metal deposits in southwest Peru. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. The Company's exploration assets in Peru include: Hurricane Silver, Emilia, Coastal Batholith, Corisur and the flagship project, Curibaya, which is rapidly advancing toward its first drill program. Tier One is seeking a U.S. listing with a targeted completion in the second quarter of 2021. Visit www.tieronesilver.com for more information.

Forward Looking and General Cautionary

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, and plans, which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should read accordingly. The contained statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements in regard to the Company's OTCQB quotation application being successful, which cannot be assured, and its exploration plans.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] Tier One acquired a 100% interest in the original concessions that make up the Curibaya project in 2015 and added the Sambalay and Salvador concessions in 2019. The Sambalay and Salvador concessions are subject to certain historical NSR royalties. SOURCE: Tier One Silver Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651067/Tier-One-Silver-Begins-Trading-Receives-Start-of-Activities-and-Applies-for-Trading-on-OTCQB