New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, will be presenting at the Virtual Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference, held from June 14 to 16th, 2021.

You can join the Killi presentation at 1:15 pm ET on June 15th at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2719/41472. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from June 14-16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at http://www.lythampartners.com/summer2021invreg.

About Lytham Partners Summer Conference:

More than 60 companies are scheduled to participate in the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on June 14-16, 2021. Companies will be available for virtual 1×1 meetings and select companies will be participating in virtual presentations and fireside chats. The conference will also feature panels with key industry leaders and investment professionals on trending topics from cannabis to crypto and ESG to SPACs. For a list of full participants, please visit: https://lythampartners.com/virtual/summer-2021-participants/.

Killi will also be hosting an investor webinar on June 30, 2021 at 4pm ET. Register in advance for the meeting via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcodu2gpj8pE9WpZMRastFZUNUppD3dWWn8.

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) is a company driven by the evolution of consumer data and privacy. Offering compliant consumer data to brands & agencies, platforms and data companies, Killi allows consumers to opt-in to share specific pieces of data with brands in exchange for compensation from the use of their data, democratizing data for both consumers and brands. Killi offers 1st party data that is global and compliant.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO

1-855-908-DATA

E: investorrelations@killi.io

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

