Opens Offices At Sao Paulo, Santiago To Reach New Client Base

Digital consulting company, ADROSONIC has made its foray into the Latin America region with its new offices in Sao Paulo (Brazil), which will cater to clients from Brazil, and Santiago (Chile), which will serve clients from Hispano-America, especially the fast-growing pacific countries like Columbia and Peru.

The Mumbai-headquartered company announced on June 9 the appointment of Mr David Lequain as General Manager LATAM. Mr David will be operating from ADROSONIC's office in Chile. As the GM, Mr David will be responsible for LATAM P&L and will oversee the company's marketing and sales functions as well as day-to-day operations in the LATAM region. He will be reporting to CEO MD Mr Mayank.

The company has also appointed Mr Matheus Muratore as Business Development Manager LATAM. He will be based at the Sao Paulo office and will be reporting to Mr Lequain.

Speaking on the expansion, ADROSONIC CEO MD Mr Mayank said: "This is our third expansion after the UK and USA. Our entry into the Latin America has a strategic importance to our overall business growth. We are committed to work with resilience in close collaboration with local talents and our delivery centre in Mumbai to help firms within LATAM go for digital transformation which is a sustenance requirement for every business in the post-COVID era."

Mr Lequain is a former COO/CIO at MUFG Bank in Latin America (previous Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi). Prior to MUFG, Mr Lequain has played various leadership roles at Rexel, Nokia, Rothschild and BNP Paribas.

"We are very excited with the appointment of Mr Lequain. His extensive background in finance, IT operation, across diverse industries in Europe, US and LATAM makes him a perfect choice to head and grow our operations in the LATAM. I welcome Mr Lequain and Mr Muratore on board and keenly look forward to working with them to grow ADROSONIC in the LATAM," Mr Mayank added.

"I am delighted to be appointed as GM-LATAM and am thankful to the ADROSONIC Board for showing faith in my leadership. We see a strong fit for ADROSONIC digital consulting offer locally as the region is starting an accelerated digital transformation journey," Mr Lequain said.

