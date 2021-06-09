The fall 2020 round of the Dutch SDE++ program awarded 75 MW of heat pumps and 310 MW of electric boilers to developers. About €2.12 billion of state funds will also be used to support a CO2 capture project that an international consortium is building in Rotterdam.Large-scale solar continues to prevail in the SDE++ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large-scale renewable energy projects, despite growing congestion issues on the Dutch grid. SDE++ continues to be the main driver for planned and contracted PV capacity in the country. The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
