Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.: Birchwood Credit Services Announces New Director of Sales

NORTH CONWAY, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / ?Birchwood Credit Services, a national provider of mortgage credit reporting services is excited to announce the promotion of Samia DeMarco to Director of Sales.

Samia started in the Operations Department as a Mortgage Investigator and quickly became Leader of the Rush Team. In 2017, Samia became a Client Support Representative for the New England region. She then was promoted to Regional Sales Manager and was instrumental in increasing brand recognition through various board and committee positions within industry associations throughout New England. Within just a few years, she was promoted to National Sales Manager helping to expand Birchwood's footprint nationally.

Samia is the youngest President of the New Hampshire MBA and holds several board and committee positions with the Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island Mortgage Banking Associations.

In this new role, Samia will be focusing on new customer acquisition with banks, mortgage companies, mortgage brokers, and credit unions across the nation, as well as managing, growing and supporting the sales team. She will work collaboratively with the Marketing, Operations and Compliance departments and will oversee the continued adoption of new technology that will drive increasing Birchwood's customer base and prospect pipeline.

Larry Avery, Senior Executive Vice President of Birchwood, said, "Samia is a tremendous asset to our organization." He continued "She has shown determination, a willingness to grow, and is well-versed in the intricacies of the Operations side of the house, as well as in Sales. This is a major benefit in our strategic plans to increase our national footprint and solidify even more relationships across the nation."

Samia said of her promotion, "This next chapter of my tenure with Birchwood is extremely exciting for me. I am looking forward to leading the growth of our sales organization and showcasing even further Birchwood's strategic advantage to our customers and prospects. I will be working tirelessly with our team to secure our position as a consultative partner, not only in the New England area where our customers have grown accustomed to this support, but from coast to coast."

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has been providing financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring and other related services for over 29 years.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance and customer service. Headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

